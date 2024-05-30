Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, preview, trailer

Doctor Who Ep. 5 "Dot and Bubble" Preview: Guess Who Gets Doc-Blocked?

Check out a new sneak preview for Showrunner Russell T. Davies and stars Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson's Doctor Who Ep. 5: "Dot and Bubble."

With only a little more than 24 hours to go until Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who Episode 5: "Dot and Bubble" (written by Davies and directed by Dylan Holmes Williams) hits our screens, how about a sneak preview? Because Disney+ and BBC thought today would be as good of a day as any for one – and that's what we have waiting for you above. In this weekend's chapter, the Doctor and Ruby look to protect the citizens of the seemingly picture-perfect Finetime from something not-so-nice lurking around the community. If they can only get them to spend a little time in the real world to realize it, of course. With Gatwa and Gibson being joined by guest stars Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!, Peacock) and Tom Rhys Harries (White Lines, The Split), the clip above finds the Doctor facing the one "foe" we weren't expecting – being blocked on social media. Clearly, Davros and the Daleks have been taking the wrong approach…

Now, here is a look back at the official episode trailer as well as a social media teaser and a brief clip from "Dot and Bubble" that was included near the end of the latest episode of The Official Doctor Who Podcast:

Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies Previews "Dot and Bubble"

Speaking with Doctor Who Magazine, Davies shared that "Dot and Bubble" can definitely be seen as this season's nod to Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror. "This is probably our clearest step into 'Black Mirror' territory, which I love. I'm a huge fan of Charlie Brooker. He's immensely brilliant. But there's a little bit more freedom and 'Doctor Who' madness in 'Dot and Bubble.' There's a sense of fun. And monsters in the middle of it," Davie explained. "So although it's 'Black Mirror'-like, it's more 'Doctor Who.' It's got the bones and the blood of our favourite show. I hoot a lot when I watch it." Even more interesting is that the story idea was one Davies originally pitched to Steven Moffat ("Boom") when Moffat was showrunner.

"I thought of it way back when, around 2009, when I was still working on 'Doctor Who' because I pitched it to Steven Moffat in a restaurant in Los Angeles. He was saying, 'Would you come back and write for the programme?' Every year, he'd ask me. How lovely," Davies shared. "So I pitched this episode [in April 2010] in a restaurant called Hal's on Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Karen Gillan [who played Amy Pond] was there. They were in LA to launch their first series, and I remember pitching – I used to call this – 'visible Twitter.' We didn't go very far with the conversation because the idea was literally too expensive. But you wait 15 years, and here we are."

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures (and possibly sooner?).

