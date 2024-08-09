This weekend at Cadogan Hall in Sloane Square, London, Paul McGann returned to play The Doctor and Alex MacQueen to play The Master.
Doctor Who Archives
Doctor Who understands one of the fundamental rules of good genre storytelling: snarky, sassy "Big Bads" are ALWAYS fun to watch.
With Jodie Whittaker and Jo Martin signing to star in new Doctor Who audio dramas at Big Finish, it's time for their Doctors to team up again.
Doctor Who has become so known for its twists that it sometimes feels like the show gets stuck falling down a rabbit hole of its own making.
When asked about being "canceled," Steven Moffat shared how it felt getting hate from Doctor Who fans during his run on the show.
In Doctor Who, a new companion entering the TARDIS for the first time is their "rite of passage" - so why do they always seem chill about it?
The BBC dismissed two British viewers' complaints (out of 67 million+ people) over a same-sex kiss in the Doctor Who episode "Rogue."
Doctor Who: Death in the Stars is the debut murder mystery novel written by Bonnie Langford (w/ Jacqueline Rayner) and featuring Mel Bush.
The 2024 Doctor Who Prom concert took place on Bank Holiday Monday, broadcast live on BBC Radio 3. Here are some of the highlights...
With Catherine Tate hosting today's Doctor Who Prom, here's a look at how the rehearsal for the Fifteenth Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) theme went.
Psychic paper is the coolest, most underrated invention ever on Doctor Who, and it's the best symbol for not only the show but all stories.
Ruth Madeley and Colin McFarlane are returning to "The WHOniverse" for the Doctor Who spinoff series, The War Between the Land and the Sea.
If Season 3 of Doctor Who gets greenlit, it can't filmed until 2025. Ncuti Gatwa is set for Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest.
Blake’s 7: The Collection: Series 1 collects the first season of BBC's legendary cult space opera series on Blu-ray (at last) on Nov. 10th.
Rivals, the first TV adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper's "bonkbuster" novel starring David Tennant, is premiering on Hulu on October 18th.
Russell T. Davies confirmed today was the read-thru of all five episodes of the Doctor Who spinoff, The War Between the Land and the Sea.
This November, the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday take off on two new Doctor Who audio adventures, narrated by Susan Twist & Genesis Lynea.
Doctor Who: The Last Day aims to be a more definitive grand finale to the Seventh Doctor's story, one that unites their entire continuity.
Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies had a handful of Season 2 and "The War Between the Land and the Sea" teases to pass along.
Doctor Who originally planned to turn companion Ace into a Time Lord in the 1980s before the show was canceled. So what exactly happened?
Before Doctor Who returned in 2005, there was an odd A-List audio drama in 2001 that was supposed to be the Seventh Doctor's "grand finale."
Check out Disney's D23 display for Showrunner Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who.
Bad Wolf's Jane Tranter shared how she views the first season of BBC and Disney+'s Doctor Who deal and offers a brief production update.
Jodie Whittaker (Thirteenth Doctor) and Mandip Gill (Yaz) on returning for Big Finish's new Doctor Who audio dramas - including a few clues.
With Doctor Who and Star Trek celebrating Friendship is Forever, here's how both franchises handled encountering gods and god-like beings.
In light of his pleading guilty to charges of making indecent images of children, BBC removed an episode of Doctor Who featuring Huw Edwards.
Here's the Doctor Who SDCC 2024 panel with Showrunner Russell T. Davies and stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby).
In honor of Intergalactic Friendship Day, check out a video of Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek) and Russell T. Davies' (Doctor Who) SDCC 2024 panel.
During the Star Trek x Doctor Who panel, Russell T. Davies and Robert Kurtzman put their geek bromance on display to bring fandoms together.
Disney helps Doctor Who reassert itself as a pop culture phenomenon at SDCC 2024 while a BBC annual report shows its value to the UK economy.