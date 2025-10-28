Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: RTD Already Has Some 2026 Christmas Special Title Ideas

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies didn't waste time taking to social media to pitch "title ideas" for the 2026 Christmas Special.

Earlier today, the news hit that Disney would no longer serve as a co-producer on future seasons of the BBC, Bad Wolf, and Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who. As for the show's future, the BBC also announced that spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea would hit BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this year – with Davies penning a 2026 Christmas Special. "With Disney+ confirming they will not be partnering on the next season of the sci-fi show, the BBC remains fully committed to the show and will announce plans for the next series in due course to ensure the Doctor's adventures continue," read the statement that was released. Shortly after the news hit, Davies took to Instagram to offer an early reaction: "Here we go. Away in Danger? Jingle Hells? Silent Blight? Hark the Weeping Angels Sing..? O Come All Ye… um, Nimon?" Davies posted, along with a look at the announcement key art:

Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama, BBC, stated, "We'd like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming 'The War Between the Land and the Sea.' The BBC remains fully committed to 'Doctor Who,' which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026. We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course, which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC."

Doctor Who Has "Pathways" to "Potential Futures;" RTD Pauses Column

Over the summer, Doctor Who Magazine #618 featured Davies offering his regular column, covering a wide range of topics, not just about the season finale but also about Gatwa's two seasons. One of the two items that fans highlighted and spread across social media focused on Davies's thoughts on the future and what he meant by "pathways leading to potential futures." Davies wrote, "No, not the end, don't be mad. 'Doctor Who' will never end! There are pathways leading to potential futures – we've still got the mystery of that bright and blazing ending, 'Oh, hello,' yes indeed, hello Billie! And there's Susan, of course. I wonder if we'll ever find out who the Boss is. Or who the Boss are. (I'm still wondering who Gus is, from 'Mummy on the Orient Express.' Maybe they're the same!)" But what seemed to really hit folks hard was Davies's sign-off, which was not just for this month but for his run writing for Doctor Who Magazine – at least, for now. "But we don't know what's happening yet, and while everyone works that out, I'll take a pause on this page. Thanks for reading! And thanks to DWM, a delight to work with you on this wonderful magazine. Hopefully, we'll have news soon, and certainly, 'The War Between the Land and the Sea' is about to break out, so there are great things ahead."

