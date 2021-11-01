Donald Glover Posts Atlanta Season 3 Teaser; Odd "Dave"-Related Tweets

For fans of Donald Glover's Emmy Award-winning FX series Atlanta, Halloween saw a very cool treat end up in their candy pillowcases (we know we weren't the only ones who had those when we were kids) along with a very odd "trick" aimed at rapper/comedian Lil Dicky's Emmy-nominated FXX series Dave via Twitter that has since been scrubbed. First up, fans were treated to a Halloween-themed teaser for the Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beets & Lakeith Stanfield-starring series' Season 3 return. Over a series of scenes that include empty theaters, quiet city streets, rooms in disarray with televisions broadcasting something (??), we hear "It's after the end of the world, don't you know that yet?" being said over and over, growing in volume. From there, we see Henry's Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles staring into the camera as he sits alone at a table, with two uniformed servers facing the wall with their backs to the room. From there, the teaser ends with "2022" appearing (confirming FX chairman John Landgraf's prediction from back in August as to when the series would return).

Here's a look at the promo that was released on Halloween night, and then stay put for the "trick" part of this:

Okay, now here is where the odd "trick" part in all of this comes in. In a brief series of tweets that have since been scrubbed (if you've checked out his account then you know Glover doesn't keep much up on his Twitter account for long periods of time), Glover started off by pushing how excited he is for the new season to hit screens:

Apparently, folks on Twitter started doing what folks on Twitter like to do: pit artists against each other to see if anyone will bite. Well, it seems like Glover did by taking exception with Dave being mentioned as being "on par" with his series (though he does drop a "no disrespect" at the end). Honestly, it's not often you see tremors happening between shows within the same network or streaming service (though it would be easier on streaming considering how large their libraries are):

Then it got a little weird, with Glover (if we're reading this right) pushing back on past accusations of him being a "sellout" by some in the Black community by implying that anyone who is Black and who likes Dave over Atlanta is a "sellout." At least that's how we're reading the following (though we're open to other interpretations), then following that with a tweet letting everyone know that Glover's "got receipts."

During FX Networks' TCA presentation in August, Landgraf offered an update on the third and fourth seasons of Glover's series. After a production shutdown in March 2020, filming resumed at the start of 2021 on Season 3 and 4, with the third season now set for 2022. "We haven't locked down the scheduling for season 3 yet as it just finished shooting—it's shot primarily in Europe," Landgraf explained. "It's in post-production and it's a lengthy post-production process and part of that is because they're currently in production of season 4 in Atlanta. All the scripts for that season have been written and I absolutely adore the scripts for both seasons." But a definite return date is coming soon, with Landgraf adding, "The reason I can't lock down a date right now is that it's being driven by Donald Glover and Hiro Morai's schedule and availability and the length of post, both for season 3 while in the process of producing season 4. I did list it as one of the things coming back in the first half of 2022, that is our anticipation. I think we'll be able to lock down an actual date for 3 and maybe for both cycles within the next couple of months."