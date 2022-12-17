The Boys Season 3: Brett Geddes on THAT Memorable Termite Moment

While The Boys' Season 3 might not ever have gotten made on most platforms a generation ago (maybe outside of HBO), it's become a streaming classic for Amazon's Prime Video as one of the most talked about shows in a very long time. Since its release in 2020, one standout moment from its three seasons involved Brett Geddes, who played Termite, a spoof of DC's Atom and Marvel's Ant-Man. The hero can shrink and expand to almost any size. Given the nature of the comics and the Prime Video series, that can creatively go in so many depraved places. Geddes spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his signature scene involving a lot of cocaine, blood, and a giant constructed penis amidst the orgy.

Brett Geddes' Moment to Shine as Termite in The Boys

"Oh yeah, I was naked on set. I was jumping into this penis," Geddes recalled telling his girlfriend when she asked what he did on The Boys. "I was just so excited to tell her about it." While exploring the kink of being inside his boyfriend (Jarrett Siddall), Termite loses control of his power and expands at an inopportune time. Termite is left in an awkward position, having killed his lover in the process, with his remains splattered all over the room… and him.

To pull off the scene, the crew built an 11-foot high, 30-foot long prosthetic penis, ridges, veins, and all for Geddes to be in the buff. The actor did audition for roles in previous seasons before landing Termite. "This was just a normal audition for me," he recalled. "I got a self-tape request. The only difference was that there was a height requirement for it, which was like 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 in order to jump into the penis." For more on the details of the auditions, his initial feelings on nudity, and all the gory and intimate details on the scene's execution, you can check out the rest of the interview here.