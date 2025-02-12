Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, dragon ball, Dragon Ball DAIMA

Dragon Ball DAIMA Finale Will Air on February 28th on Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 20 will be the series finale, streaming on Crunchyroll on February 28th worldwide. Wow, time just flew by!

Goku and friends battle in the Demon Realm after being turned small by a conspiracy.

This series marks the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball franchise.

Dragon Ball DAIMA is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll would like to remind everyone that the finale of Dragon Ball DAIMA premieres on February 28th. That's it. The ending of this series. Goku and company were living peaceful lives when they suddenly turned small due to a conspiracy! When they discover that the reason for this may lie in a world known as the "Demon Realm," a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them. Cue nonstop punching and kicking from beginning to end. You know that's what you're here for. Everything else is gravy.

The original manga was created by Akira Toriyama in 1984 in Shueisha's "Weekly Shonen Jump" and, since then, has sold an astounding 260 million copies worldwide and counting. The anime first premiered in English dub, beginning with Dragon Ball in 1990, followed by Dragon Ball Z in 1993, Dragon Ball GT in 2000, Dragon Ball Super in 2017, and Dragon Ball DAIMA in 2025. This new episodic series commemorates the 40th anniversary of the franchise. You probably don't need to hold your breath for another anime series to show up after this.

Dragon Ball DAIMA is directed by Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki, with series composition and script by Yuko Kakihara and animation character design by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru. The series features the opening theme song, "Jaka Jaan," composed by Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd with support from C&K, the singer-songwriting duo of CLIEVY and KEEN, who also provided vocals. Lyrics are by Yukinojo Mori, best known for the franchise songs "CHA-LA HEAD-CHA-LA" and "Limit Break x Survivor." This song and the powerhouse collaboration behind it mark a new page in series lore. Zedd also produced the ending song "'NAKAMA' by ZEDD feat. AI," whose lyrics were written and sung by the artist AI.

Dragon Ball DAIMA is streaming on Crunchyroll. The 20th episode on February 28th will be the finale of this series.

