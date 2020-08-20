Drunk History Season 7 No Longer Happening, Derek Waters Reveals

With Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner's Drunk History having secured three Emmy nominations for its sixth season work (Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Outstanding Costumes for a Reality/Variety/Competition Series, and Outstanding Production Design for a Reality/Variety/Competition Series) and finding itself in the midst of awards voting season, Wednesday was an odd bit of timing to find out that the Comedy Central series won't be returning for a seventh season after all (though a new season was ordered last summer). Waters revealed the news during a Deadline Hollywood virtual screening of the nominated finale "Bad Blood," with some pre-production and voiceover narrations recorded for the seventh season prior to the covid-19-related production shutdown.

While sources say that the high cost of the series was a contributing factor in the decision, there also appears to be a move away from live-action original scripted programming. With Drunk History gone and The Other Two and South Side moving over to HBO Max, leaving just Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (which currently signed a deal to also air on BBC Three). Over the past few months, Comedy Central has given series orders to a number of adult animated series to complement the return of South Park, including the return of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, the Tracee Ellis Ross-starring Daria spinoff Jodie, and a reimagining of The Ren & Stimpy Show.

Over the course of six seasons, Drunk History earned 17 Primetime Emmy nominations, including a win for Outstanding Costumes in for a Variety Program or Special in 2015, for costume designer Christina Mongini and costume supervisor Cassandra Conners. The series was blessed with a diverse group of talent (both narrating and re-enacting) over the years including Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, Maya Rudolph, Seth Rogen, Kirsten Dunst, Will Ferrell, Tessa Thompson, Vanessa Hudgens, Colin Hanks, Quest Love, and Lyn-Manuel Miranda (covering you-know-who).