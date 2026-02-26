Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth: Here's an Early Look at Steve Buscemi in "Murder Six Across"

Set for March 12th, here's an early look at Carrie Preston and guest star Steve Buscemi in CBS's Elsbeth S03E13: "Murder Six Across."

Article Summary Steve Buscemi guest stars in Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 13, airing March 12th on CBS.

Buscemi plays Simon, a crossword champion entangled in a deadly puzzle tournament rivalry.

Elsbeth infiltrates the elite world of puzzle solvers to solve a high-profile murder case.

Carrie Preston reveals Buscemi personally sought out his guest role due to his fandom of the series.

Normally, we don't run a preview so soon after a new episode of a show airs, but this is a special occasion. After learning that Steve Buscemi (Wednesday) was set to guest star heading into 2026, we're getting our best look yet at the iconic actor in EPs Robert King and Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S03E13: "Murder Six Across." Set for March 12th, Buscemi plays Simon, a five-time crossword champion and this year's favorite to win again. An obsessive perfectionist, Simon winds up in a deadly battle with the puzzle's longtime editor over pop culture clues and a certain female contestant. Here's a look at CBS's official overview and image gallery for Buscemi's appearance, followed by Preston's insights on how the actor was cast.

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 13: "Murder Six Across"

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 13: "Murder Six Across" – After the famed editor of the daily puzzle is murdered at the annual crossword championship, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) infiltrates the world of elite puzzle solvers to find the champion who will do whatever it takes to win. Written by Sarah Beckett and directed by John Aronson.

Late last year, we learned that Buscemi had been tapped to join the series as a guest star during the third season. Checking in with Deadline Hollywood last month, Preston shared that they had just wrapped filming Buscemi's episode, and that the actor was a fan who sought a role on the show through his agent. In addition, Preston dropped a quick update on other guest stars on tap and more. Here's a look at what Preston had to share about what's still to come this season:

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

