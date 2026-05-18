Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fbi

FBI Season 8 Finale "Defector" Preview: The Enemy of My Enemy

Enemies become allies, and OA's future with the team is in question, in tonight's Season 8 finale of CBS's FBI, S08E22: "Defector."

There's nothing like the threat of a lethal outbreak being unleashed on New York City to get old foes to work together, and that's exactly what's in play during tonight's eighth-season finale of CBS's FBI. Meanwhile, OA's (Zeeko Zaki) future with the team has a whole lot of question marks surrounding it – and that's not including the surprise twists and turns that usually come with a season finale. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peek, and more for S08E22: "Defector."

FBI Season 8 Finale – S08E22: "Defector" Preview

FBI Season 8 Episode 22: "Defector" – The theft of a bioweapon from an unwitting defector forces the team to work with an old foe to secure the lethal pathogen and prevent an outbreak in N.Y.C. Also, OA's future on the team is put into question. Written by Aaron Ginsburg, Ryan Maldonado, and Eduardo Javier Canto, and directed by Alex Chapple.

From Wolf Entertainment and Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer Dick Wolf, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Also on the team is Special Agent Stuart Scola, an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent. His new partner is Special Agent Eva Ramos, a former prosecutor with a background tackling violent crime and narcotics cases.

Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office, whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence.

CBS's FBI stars Missy Peregrym (Special Agent Maggie Bell), Zeeko Zaki (Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan), Jeremy Sisto (Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine), Alana De La Garza (Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille), John Boyd (Special Agent Stuart Scola), and Juliana Aidén Martinez (Special Agent Eva Ramos). Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios, the show's executive producers include Dick Wolf, Mike Weiss, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Rick Eid, and Peter Jankowski.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!