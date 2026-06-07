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Bad News, Knicks Fans: NBA Finals Game 3 MSG Watch Party Canceled

Bad news, Knicks fans. Due to Trump attending the NBA Finals Game 3, the NYPD confirmed that the MSG watch party has been officially canceled.

Article Summary Knicks fans lose the planned MSG Game 3 watch party after the NYPD, coordinating with the Secret Service, canceled it.

Other Knicks watch parties are being arranged, with the team already directing fans to alternate locations across NYC.

Trump’s expected appearance at Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 3 brings heavy security, including no bags and TSA-style screening.

Street closures around MSG may block non-ticketed Knicks fans from gathering nearby, limiting access to the Game 3 atmosphere.

UPDATE: The NYPD has officially canceled the outdoor watch party that was expected to be in play for the NBA Finals Game 3 at NYC's Madison Square Garden. "There will be no watch party outside MSG. This decision was made is coordination with the Secret Service. There will be watch parties at other locations. We are currently determining where they will be. We'll get back to you when we have more to share," was the statement from an NYPD representative. The New York Knicks have posted information on other watch parties that will be running.

ORIGINAL REPORT: We know what you're thinking, New York Knicks fans. Up 2-0 against the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks are heading back to NYC's Madison Square Garden for the third game of the NBA Finals with some serious momentum behind them. The team is two games away from a sweep that would bring them their first NBA title in over 50 years. What better time than this Monday night – the Knicks' first home game of this best-of-seven series – for Donald Trump to want to make an appearance? Well, your wishes have been answered because that's exactly what's going down. Of course, you're wondering what you can do to make his visit to MSG as warm and welcoming as possible.

Why Not Leave the Bags at Home and Maybe Get There…. Say, At Least 2 Hours in Advance? Actually, you don't have to worry about making that decision because the NYPD, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Knicks front office already made it for you. On Monday night, there will be a strict no-bag policy in place (with no on-site storage available), and "TSA-style screening procedures" will be in effect for everyone entering MSG.

Do You REALLY Need a Watch Party Outside MSG? According to sources reported by CBS News, this might end up being another option the NYPD, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Knicks front office take off the table. With thousands attending the first two watch parties outside MSG, reports indicate that folks are worried about having that many people around MSG, as Trump's motorcade needs clear routes to travel. That would mean no watch party for the Knicks' big return home.

Why Not Hang Out & Enjoy the Knicks Win From Someplace Close? Yeah, about that. Reports are also leaning toward a hard closure of those areas of Seventh and Eighth Avenues around MSG. That would mean no vehicle or pedestrian travel, with only ticket holders allowed within the secured area. While that might not be great for Knicks fans, it sounds even more brutal for business around MSG looking to make some serious money during the team's home games.

Why Not Hang Out at Penn Station? You could – especially since the transit hub isn't expected to be affected by Trump's trip. But, you know… why?

How Can Knicks Fans Make Trump Feel Welcome During the Game? We don't think we need to tell Knicks fans how to properly welcome someone who totally upended that NBC Finals experience. We're confident that the folks in attendance will make sure that their voices are heard when Trump is announced – and pretty much any time they spotlight him throughout the night. We're just hoping that ABC and ESPN don't interfere in what could be a truly memorable moment in sports television history.

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