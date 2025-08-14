Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Food Network, halloween

Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship, Halloween Wars Return

Set to be unleashed on Food Network next month, here's a look at what you need to know about Halloween Baking Championship & Halloween Wars.

There's no better way to know that the Halloween season has begun than when Food Network unleashes details on two of its holiday fan favorites. On Monday, September 15th, we've got the return of Halloween Baking Championship with host John Henson, followed by a new season of Halloween Wars premiering on Sunday, September 21st, with host Jonathan Bennett. For fans who are looking for a little pregame action, the Road to Halloween Wars special on Sunday, Sept 15th, spotlights aspiring competitors from across the country who show off their skills to prove why they deserve to compete for the grand prize. Here's a look at the preview images and overview that were released for both Halloween competition series:

"Halloween Baking Championship": The Halloween season starts on Monday, September 15th, at 9 pm ET/PT with the two-hour, supersized premiere of Halloween Baking Championship, with host Henson welcoming a batch of ten bakers to a terrible haunted mansion filled with secret passageways and scares around every corner. The bakers are tested over seven episodes with a series of sinister challenges inspired by the haunted manor, and the most terrifying aspect of all – their own personal fears. For the first time, the bottom three bakers in most episodes will be forced to bake for their lives as judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young decide whose chilling displays will earn $25,000 and the title of Halloween Baking Champion!

"Halloween Wars": On Sunday, September 21st at 9 pm ET/PT, Bennett returns as the host of Halloween Wars, challenging seven teams of the best cake, sugar, and pumpkin artists in the world to create daringly delicious treats. From scenes depicting childhood monsters to an inspired take on the boogeyman's evil lair, this season's teams create some of the spookiest and most mouthwatering displays yet. Ultimately, only one team will impress judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira, and walk away with the Halloween Wars Championship and the grand prize of $25,000.

To get more into the Halloween spirit, fans can head on over to FoodNetwork.com to check out exclusive clips, browse photo galleries, get to know the judges and teams from both shows a bit more, and find holiday tips and expert advice from their favorite stars. Sonic Dog produces "Baking Championship," and Super Delicious produces "Wars" for Food Network.

