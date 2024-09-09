Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: frasier, paramount

Frasier Season 2 Showrunners on Roz's Return, Heaton's Holly & More

Frasier Showrunners Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris discuss the reason for Roz's Season 2 return, Patricia Heaton's bartender, Holly, and more.

With only a little more than a week to go until the second season of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) and Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier graces our screens with a two-episode, James Burrows-directed return (with single episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays), Harris is offering some interesting insights into what viewers can expect. Earlier this year, we learned that Roz (Peri Gilpin) would be returning – and that Kelsey Grammer's daughter, Greer Grammer, would be playing her daughter, Alice. Now, we're learning how that factors into Frasier and Roz meeting up again.

"Her [Roz] daughter Alice is now attending grad school in Providence, Rhode Island, so that gets her to the East Coast enough times to be in a few episodes for us," Harris shared with TV Line. Added into the mix? Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) might just have a thing for Alice – with Harris adding, "I know it feels incestuous, but it's really not." As for Frasier's reunion with KACL radio in Seattle, Cristalli notes that viewers will "maybe see some other old haunts in Seattle that he may have frequented once or twice." As for Patricia Heaton's bartender, Holly, Harris notes that viewers will "feel the natural chemistry" between the actors. It looks like we might have a case of "opposites attract," with Frasier finding himself attracted to someone who is definitely not like him. "The idea of him finding himself attracted to someone that he normally wouldn't think of himself as pairing well with felt like a really interesting thing for us to explore," Harris added.

Here's a look back at the image gallery that was released last month, offering some insights into what we can expect from six of the season's episodes: S02E01: "Ham," S02E02: "The Dedication," S02E03: "All About Eve," S02E05: "Thank You, Dr. Crane,' S02E06: "Cape Cod," and S02E09: "Murder Most Finch" (we can already tell that "Murder Most Finch" is going to be a personal favorite). Paramount+'s second season of Frasier premieres on Thursday, September 19th:

The lineup for the second season includes Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle returning as a recurring guest star and Grammer's daughter, Greer Grammer, set to play Roz's daughter. In addition, Amy Sedaris (At Home with Any Sedaris), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) are set as guest stars, with Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond) set for a guest-starring arc. We also learned that Harriet Samson Harris will reprise her original series role as Frasier Crane's agent, Bebe Glazer, for a guest role – with Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) joining her as Bebe's daughter, Phoebe Glazer. In addition, it appears Frasier has a KACL reunion happening, with Dan Butler returning as Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe and Edward Hibbert returning as Gil Chesterton – both in guest-starring roles.

"Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. "The new series introduced 'Frasier' to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two." Grammer added, "'Frasier' is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!" Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

