Posted in: TV | Tagged: cheers, frasier, Frasier Crane, kelsey grammer, paramount plus, preview, trailer

Frasier vs. Lilith? (Sorry, Freddy): Season 1 Ep. 7 Preview Images

It's Frasier vs. Lilith for Freddy's affection - on his birthday - in the next episode of Paramount+'s Frasier, S01E07: "Freddy's Birthday."

Article Summary Season 1 Episode 7 of Frasier sees a rivalry between Frasier and Lilith for Freddy's affection.

Along with starring, Kelsey Grammer also directs this week's episode.

The cast shares their experiences working with Grammer in an engaging featurette.

Paramount+'s Frasier explores his return to Boston and the next chapter in his life.

As much as we've enjoyed the first season of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) & Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Frasier, this week might be the ultimate challenge for Kelsey Grammer's Dr. Frasier Crane – and the episode that might turn out to be our favorite. Because in S01E07: "Freddy's Birthday," it's a battle of needy parents – Frasier on one side and Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) on the other. And in the middle? Sorry, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott)…

Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 7 "Freddy's Birthday" Preview

Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 7 "Freddy's Birthday": Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) discovers that Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) has been seeing Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) behind his back, setting up a battle between the two exes for their grown son's affection. Directed by Kelsey Grammer and written by Sasha Stroman, here's a look at the preview images for this week's episode – followed by the cast taking us behind the scenes of the Paramount+ series as they discuss what it's like working with Grammer:

In a new featurette, the cast takes us behind the scenes of the Paramount+ series as they discuss working with Grammer:

Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. Here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a previously released teaser that finds Grammer reimagining the original series' theme for the new series (as well as a look behind the scenes at how it all came together):

Kelsey Grammer returns to portray the titular character who has returned to Boston, where everybody knows your name, as his grown son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) enters college. Frasier is also embarking on a new chapter of his life back in his old stomping grounds with new challenges, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to fulfill finally.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!