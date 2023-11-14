Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TBS, TV | Tagged: friends, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry

Friends Star Matt LeBlanc Honors "Brother" Matthew Perry In New Post

Friends star Matt LeBlanc took to social media earlier today to share a heartfelt post honoring his co-star and "brother," Matthew Perry.

At the end of last month, the cast of Friends released a statement on the passing of their co-star & friend Matthew Perry, adding that, "In time, we will say more, as and when we are able." Earlier today, Matt LeBlanc took to Instagram to open up about Perry's passing – including in-episode & behind-the-scenes images of Perry, LeBlanc, and the rest of the cast. "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you, and I'll never forget you. Never," wrote LeBlanc – ending with, "Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love," before adding, 'And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Here's a look at LeBlanc's post from earlier today – followed by a look back at previous reactions from the Friends cast & creative team:

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now, we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world," read the statement signed by LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer that was released to PEOPLE at the end of October.

Previously, series co-creators Marta Kauffman & David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright issued a joint statement on Perry's passing: "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

