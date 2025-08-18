Posted in: CBS, Max, TBS, TV | Tagged: The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory: 6 Eps That Continue Annoying the Hell Out of Us

From annoying inconsistencies and unbelievable premises to horrible messaging, here are six less-than-stellar The Big Bang Theory moments.

Article Summary The Big Bang Theory has several episodes with glaring inconsistencies and questionable logic.

Sheldon’s toxic behavior and lack of accountability are repeatedly overlooked by his friends.

Friendship dynamics often showcase selfishness, gaslighting, and unhealthy enablement.

Certain storylines, like academic fraud, contradict established character development and morals.

Sometimes I forget how critical writing and consistency can be. So much so that rewatching my comfort shows has led to questions. These, in turn, pave the way to open cans of worms that are impossible to contain from there on, leading to constant spiraling. One of the most recent cases has been a beloved show, The Big Bang Theory. From noticing minor inconsistencies, unbelievable premises, and my least favorite: the horrible messages some episodes carry.

I must say, watching Young Sheldon recently just adds more fuel to my fire, considering most of the "human lessons" Sheldon learns throughout The Big Bang Theory are things he should have already known. And most importantly, it reminds me how toxic and selfish Sheldon (Jim Parsons) is, that they all end up with some sort of Stockholm Syndrome- they all want to get away from Sheldon but then miss him when he's not around. This then goes into a bigger problem, how crappy as friends they all truly are, constantly throwing one another under the bus in a way that would make the gang at Paddy's proud. Anyway, here are some of the worst examples of this:

S06E04: "The Re-entry Minimization": I do not often feel for Howard (Simon Helberg) due to his character; I think it is pretty self-explanatory. This episode, however, did make me feel a twinge of sadness for him because man, what a crappy welcome. Not just that, but then in the following episode, it is established that only a couple of weeks have passed, and his friends and wife are telling him to stop talking about it. Like my dude just went to space. Not only is that the most significant moment of his life, but going to space is a pretty big deal. They are okay with droning on and on about their crap, but not being there for their friend.

S06E9: "The Parking Lot Escalation": Pretty self-explanatory as well, but how about we delve a little into it? Howard is given Sheldon's parking spot because he has a car, and he has been bringing money to the university… and Sheldon does not have a car. Let's be clear on that. However, it becomes this humongous deal because *surprise surprise* Sheldon cannot take someone else getting the spotlight. I cannot tell you how this whole episode bothers me and how the university would have ended this right when it bothered other people.

S07E16: "The Table Polarization": Leonard (Johnny Galecki) gets a new table for the apartment, and another escalation that makes no sense. At some point, I just got tired of how Sheldon always gets his way for being such a crotchety dbag. Since earlier seasons, we see the same: Leonard being told to stand up to Sheldon; Leonard then stands up to Sheldon; then whoever advised that in the first place turns on Leonard, which is gaslight galore. It is so toxic that it makes me want to punch a hole in the moon. Hehe. It made so much sense to get the table, not to mention Leonard is taking some control, for Penny (Kayley Cuoco) to come and turn on him. This brings to mind that she gangs up against her own spouse with Sheldon all the time, even making him change their contact. It is totally abhorrent behavior.

S12E06: "The Imitation Perturbation": Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon dress like Howard and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) in retaliation for Howard dressing like Sheldon earlier that day. We see Sheldon deeply offended by this, as if he does not put Howard down at any chance he gets. That is the thing with Sheldon, he wants to dish it but cannot take it when someone dishes it back. And then Amy wants to butt in and drag Bernadette along for the ride when she states she will not get in the middle after Sheldon has made fun of Howard so many times. Amy even tries hitting Bernadette with her purse filled with coins, hitting Penny instead. Amy definitely took it too far, stepping into an issue that does not involve her. And we see this happen several times throughout the series, with how women are depicted being a whole separate issue, but I will not fall into that rabbit hole

S09E13: "The Empathy Optimization": Sheldon asks for forgiveness to go to Vegas in the party bus after he gets sick and becomes a dbag who offends everyone, and then has to go on an apology tour so he can be let into the party bus to Vegas. Emily is the only one who does not forgive Sheldon, and he cannot stand that his actions have consequences. I understand Sheldon has limitations when it comes to social interactions, but how many times does this have to be addressed? Not to mention Raj (Kunal Nayyar) becoming an enabler, demanding that Emily forgive Sheldon, so he is not uncomfortable with confrontation. Like, say what…??? The way I would have left his sorry self for not standing up against disrespect. And yes, we know Sheldon does not mean to hurt anyone, but he always does so. At what point does this abuse become normalized instead of asking the person to be accountable? It just comes across like a narcissist who refuses to change, and the times he does are not honest or performative.

S12E21: "The Plagiarism Schism": Plagiarism is moralized somehow towards the end of the show when the other scientists prove Sheldon and Amy's theory. Sheldon's colleague, Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie), confesses that one of the scientists is known to have plagiarized stuff in the past and even has proof. However, this becomes a big moral issue that Amy and Sheldon refuse to bring up, stating they will win on their own merit. Say what again? We see on Young Sheldon that he has already dealt with this situation. We have also seen how he takes pride in his work and has no problem calling people out. What changed there? With their academic inclination, this would have been a no-brainer. Those two scientists were involved in academic fraud – Sheldon and Amy have a responsibility to report it if they are aware of it. If it came out that they knew and said nothing, that could've had a significant impact on both of their futures.

