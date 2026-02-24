Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Frisco King, tulsa king

Frisco King: Tulsa King Spinoff No Longer NOLA; Sheridan Set to Write

Paramount+'s Tulsa King spinoff is now named Frisco King, with Taylor Sheridan writing all eight episodes of the Samuel L. Jackson-starrer.

Samuel L. Jackson stars, reprising his character from the Sylvester Stallone-led series.

Taylor Sheridan will write all eight episodes of Frisco King, bringing his signature storytelling.

Production begins late March in Fort Worth at Sheridan and David C. Glasser's new campus.

The good news is that Samuel L. Jackson is still getting a spinoff from Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King – but there's going to be a change in location. What was once "NOLA King" is now Frisco King, with the series moving from New Orleans to Frisco, TX, and Sheridan writing all eight episodes. Dave Erickson, who wrote the New Orleans-set pilot episode, departed as showrunner in the Summer of 2025, and it remains to be seen if the series will have a showrunner. Production on the spinoff is expected to get underway in late March in Fort Worth, Texas (home to Sheridan and David C. Glasser's new production campus).

The plan for the original series followed Russell Lee Washington Jr. (Jackson) who, after befriending Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) during a ten-year stint in federal prison, was sent to Tulsa by New York's Renzetti crime family to take Dwight out once and for all. Inspired by what Dwight created in Tulsa and impressed with the possibilities of second chances, Washington returns to New Orleans, the home he abandoned forty years ago, to rekindle his relationship with his family and friends – and to take control of the city he left behind. In so doing, he incurs the wrath of his former employers in New York and makes himself vulnerable to old NOLA foes – both criminal and cop.

"We are honored to have Taylor Sheridan write the first season of Frisco King and bring to life Samuel L. Jackson's iconic character," shared Matt Thunell, President, Paramount Television Studios. "Having him pen all episodes of the season with his singular voice will be a treat for fans of Tulsa King and audiences around the world." Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals at Paramount+, added, "Taylor Sheridan continues to build worlds that attract some of the most iconic talent working today, and Frisco King is no exception. Having Samuel L. Jackson step into this universe is a testament to the scale and ambition of the storytelling Taylor is crafting. We're thrilled to expand this storyline with such a powerhouse creative team and cast on Paramount+."

