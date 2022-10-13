Gangs of New York: Scorsese to Direct, EP Spandex-Free Series Take

In an unprecedented move, Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese and Marvel Studios are teaming up for… nah. Just messing with 'ya. But if you're a Scorsese fan, then you would want to know that Deadline Hollywood is first reporting that the famed director and Miramax Television are teaming up for a series adaptation of Herbert Asbury's 1927 non-fiction book The Gangs of New York. If that sounds familiar, it should since Scorsese directed the 2002 feature film take on the book, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Cameron Diaz starring. Stemming from playwright/TV writer Brett Leonard (Shantaram), with Scorsese set to executive produce & direct the first two episodes, the project is reportedly focusing on new characters and not those featured in the film. Reportedly coming aboard after reading Leonard's script, the potential series will also be executive produced by Rick Yorn & Chris Donnelly, Leonard and Scorsese's managers, respectively. The series will be hitting the premium/streaming marketplace later this month for potential buyers.

Taking readers into the world of New York's rival gangs in the mid-to-late-1800s, prior to the Italian-American Mafia taking control during Prohibition in the 1920s, here's a look at the overview for Asbury's The Gangs of New York. "Focusing on the saloon halls, gambling dens, and winding alleys of the Bowery and the notorious Five Points district, The Gangs of New York dramatically evokes the destitution and shocking violence of a turbulent era, when colorfully named criminals like Dandy John Dolan, Bill the Butcher, and Hell-Cat Maggie lurked in the shadows, and infamous gangs like the Plug Uglies, the Dead Rabbits, and the Bowery Boys ruled the streets. A rogues' gallery of prostitutes, pimps, poisoners, pickpockets, murderers, and thieves, Herbert Asbury's whirlwind tour through the low life of nineteenth-century New York has become an indispensable classic of urban history."