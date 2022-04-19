Geeked Week 2022 Set for This June: Umbrella Academy, Sandman & More

Beginning June 6th and running through June 10th, Netflix is bringing back its virtual fan convention Geeked Week for a second summer go-around. Sponsored by Netflix Geeked and running for five days, Geeked Week was originally created as a means of giving fans an opportunity to share their excitement and connect with people from all over the world who hold the same level of passion for the characters and stories that they do. And based on the response to last year's effort, we're not surprised to be getting a sequel this year. While nothing has been officially announced yet, based on the key art below we can see shows like The Umbrella Academy, Resident Evil, Stranger Things 4, The Sandman, and more. But could that also mean some looks at the final season of Manifest, the Tim Burton-directed Wednesday, the second seasons of Warrior Nun & Sweet Tooth, and so many more? And that's before we even start discussing the films and video games potentially in play.

So what exactly is "Geeked Week"? Glad you asked! Running from June 6 through June 10, Netflix is offering fans a wide array of exclusive news, new trailers, live art, drop-ins from your favorite stars, and much more- covering a wide range of your favorite Netflix series and films. And the best part? No need to camp out overnight or set your alarms because the five-day event is completely virtual and completely free so you can check in on the action whenever you want from wherever you are in the world.

So what's your next step? Well, Geeked Week is going to be releasing more intel including who's coming and what to expect over the next few weeks. The first place you want to start? Where all the news will be published, over at GeekedWeek.com (which may not be live by the time you read this). Consider this your one-stop-shopping, go-to hub for news, assets, art, and more that will be revealed throughout the five-day event. In addition, daily recaps of each day's programming will also be shared on the site. Of course, you should definitely make sure to check out and follow Geeked Week through its army of social media: Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, and Facebook.