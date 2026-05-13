Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V: Jaz Sinclair on "Fierce and Flawed and Powerful as Hell" Marie

Jaz Sinclair took to social media to offer more insights on working on Gen V and playing "fierce and flawed and powerful as hell" Marie.

Article Summary Jaz Sinclair shares what playing Gen V’s Marie Moreau meant, calling her fierce, flawed, and powerful as hell.

Sinclair reflects on her five-year Gen V journey, from her first 2021 audition to the bonds and challenges along the way.

Her message thanks Gen V fans for embracing Marie, highlighting the pride of portraying a layered woman of color.

Eric Kripke says he fought to save Gen V and teases that Marie and other characters could return elsewhere in the VCU.

With only two episodes remaining on Prime Video and Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke's The Boys (the penultimate episode is streaming as you read this), we're seeing the Gen V crew stepping up for the final fight – especially Jaz Sinclair's Marie Moreau. Still, for fans of the spinoff series, it's a bit bittersweet, leaving many with the feeling of what could've been if a third season had become a reality. Shortly after news of the show's cancellation hit, Sinclair posted a brief message on social media thanking everyone for their love and support – and promising to have more to say. Heading into the release of this week's episode of The Boys, Sinclair posted an image gallery and some additional thoughts on what the Gen V experience was like for her.

"I can't possibly sum up the last 5 years of joys, challenges, loss, laughter, late nights and friendships in a post," Sinclair writes at one point. "But what I will say is that I am truly honored to have gotten to be your Marie. She is fierce and flawed and powerful as hell. And as a woman, particularly a woman of color it brings me so much pride to have gotten to embody such a multifaceted and badass character." Here's a look at Sinclair's post, followed by the full text of Sinclair's comments and more:

My first audition for Gen V was January of 2021. Normally I do a tape and forget about it forever, but for some reason I dreamt about this one for a month. When I got the call (after 5 more auditions) I screamed and cried and jumped up and down. I felt the kind of head to toe excitement that you only feel when something is all the way right. I can't possibly sum up the last 5 years of joys, challenges, loss, laughter, late nights and friendships in a post. But what I will say is that I am truly honored to have gotten to be your Marie. She is fierce and flawed and powerful as hell. And as a woman, particularly a woman of color it brings me so much pride to have gotten to embody such a multifaceted and badass character. Every time one of you fine folks say hi to me on the street and let me know you were moved by Marie I positively beam, that's what it's all for I think. To get to see a piece of your heart reflected in another 🪞 From the bottom of my heart, thank you all ❤️ ~ For Chance 🐺 🤍

"There's so much I wanna (and will) say, but for today I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I'm so happy you're here and I'm so grateful for this incredible experience 🩸," Sinclair wrote in her original post, shortly after news that the spinoff series would be ending first hit.

Gen V: "I Did Not Cancel The Show": Kripke on Show's End, VCU Future

When the news first broke that spinoff series Gen V wouldn't be returning for a third season, Kripke and EP Evan Goldberg said in a statement that a number of the characters and storylines would find homes in what the future holds for the VCU (as we're seeing this week). Speaking with EW, Kripke elaborated on that – but not before clearing up a major misconception he says is out there about who made the call to end the series.

"I did not cancel the show. One, I don't have the power to do that. Two, I was fighting to keep the show, almost more than anybody else on Earth. So I'm as bummed as everybody else out there," Kripke shared. Noting that "these things are based on business decisions that are above my pay grade, among Amazon," Kripke added. "It's based on amount of viewers versus how expensive the show is to make, and does it make business sense for them, ultimately? And, unfortunately, they decided that it didn't."

As for what the future could hold, Kripke previously teased some ideas in play for where things could head in a third season – so much so that he can't offer too much of a deep dive at this point. "We're still hopeful we can find a way to do it. So, unfortunately, I can't share it," Kripke said, noting "this idea that Marie is powerful, but that's not the end of her story. She has to learn how to control it."

He continued, "It's very early days, because we're focusing on getting 'Vought Rising' out into the world, but Amazon has expressed an interest, and they want to hear more potential stories in the world. So we're internally brainstorming a couple different ideas. We'll see which ones get traction, but they all have the opportunity to absorb at least some of the 'Gen V' gang, and that's very much by design."

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