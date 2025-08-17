Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V Season 2 Kicks Off with 3-Episode Debut: Release Schedule Poster

With a three-episode return set for Sept. 17th, here's the release schedule for Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas' Gen V Season 2.

During San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Hamish Linklater joined Showrunner Michelle Fazekas for a special panel to preview the upcoming season. Along with some insights into the spinoff series' sophomore year, fans were treated to our best look yet at what's to come when the series returns next month with the release of an official trailer (waiting for you above). In addition, we learned that Ethan Slater (Wicked) had joined the cast in the key role of Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the superhero school. In addition, Erin Moriarty's Annie/Starlight and Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir have made the trip from the main series to join Chace Crawford's The Deep, with Starlight making one helluva entrance at the opening of the trailer. Now, we're getting a look at the key art poster offering the release schedule for Season 2, with the first three episodes premiering on Wednesday, September 17th, and the remaining five episodes dropping one per week on Wednesdays through October 22nd.

Here's a look back at the character key art posters spotlighting some of the season's major players that were released near the end of July, followed by some additional insights into the upcoming second season:

Gen V Team: It Was "Important" for Season 2 to Honor Chance Perdomo

One topic that everyone wishes would never have to be addressed during the show's SDCC panel was the passing of Chance Perdomo, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2024, before starting work on the second season. Speaking with Variety, the show's team tearfully discussed how the season pays tribute to the actor and how Perdomo's Andre Anderson remains an influential factor over the course of Season 2. "It felt really important," Fazekas shared, regarding the desire to do right by Perdomo's legacy. "The thing I'm most proud of, when you watch the entirety of the season, is he is there the whole way, in a way that feels real — because it is real. I'm very proud that we honored him, beginning to end." Thor added, "It felt very important to do. And hard. But I think it was good. [tears up] I'm happy that we were all there to do it." Luh agreed, adding, "Banding together and making something special." Wiping away tears, Sinclair echoed the sentiment of everyone there: "It's important to honor him, and I think we do that."

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Ethan Slater (Wicked) had joined the cast in the key role of Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the superhero school. Erin Moriarty's Annie/Starlight and Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir will make the trip from the main series to join Chace Crawford's The Deep this season.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!