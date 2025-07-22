Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V Season 2 Poster Teases Bloody Return for "The Boys" Spinoff

With "The Boys" spinoff series set to make an impact during SDCC 2025, Prime Video released a new key art poster for Gen V Season 2.

With the second season set to start hitting screens on September 17th, Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas' Gen V is set to hit San Diego Comic-Con 2025 (SDCC 2025) this week to talk up the second season of "The Boys" spinoff series (as well as some surprises). Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Hamish Linklater will be joining Fazekas for "Gen V's Sophomore Year is Going to Be Lit" on Friday, July 25th, to offer an exclusive look at the upcoming season and preview/tease what's to come. To help set the mood, Prime Video released a new key art poster that isn't too subtle in suggesting that Season 2 will be a bloody one – which could work to Marie's (Sinclair) advantage.

As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Chace Crawford's The Deep will be haunting the halls of Godolkin University.

