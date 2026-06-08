Posted in: Boom, Comics, Image, Oni Press, Titan | Tagged: brzrkr, capes, Corpse Knight, Fireborn, gun honey, Lost Fantasy, m.a.s.k., mighty morphin power rangers, odin, printwatch, radiant black, Skinbreaker

PrintWatch: More Printings From Image Comics, Oni, Boom And Titan

PrintWatch for Corpse Knight, Capes, Odin, Brzrkr, Power Rangers, Gun Honey, Radiant Black, Skinbreaker, Lost Fantasy, Fireborn and M.A.S.K.

Article Summary PrintWatch rounds up new second, third and fourth printings from Image, Oni Press, BOOM! Studios and Titan Comics.

Image Comics leads the latest PrintWatch with Capes, Corpse Knight, Odin, Radiant Black, Skinbreaker and more.

BOOM! Studios returns to PrintWatch with BRZRKR: Light Draws Breath #1 and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1.

Titan joins PrintWatch with M.A.S.K. #1 and Gun Honey Doubles Down #1 as fresh reprints hit the direct market.

Printwatch is a runaround of the latest second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth printings for comic books in the direct market, with entries over the last couple of weeks gathered up, as well as a few that no one has announced yet. I notice that Marvel and DC Comics seem to have taken a breather from new printings of late, but Image Comics has not…

24th June 2026

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE CAPES #1 4TH PTG

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Mark Englert (CA) Chris Burnham, Brian Reber

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Mark Englert (CA) Chris Burnham, Brian Reber INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE CAPES #6 2ND PTG

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Mark Englert (CA) Chris Burnham, Brian Reber

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Mark Englert (CA) Chris Burnham, Brian Reber INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE CAPES #7 2ND PTG

(W) Benito Cereno, Robert Kirkman (A) Mark Englert, Cory Walker, Annalisa Leoni (CA) Chris Burnham, Brian Reber

"Capes issue #7 has already sold out? Is that what you're saying to me?" Asked Robert Kirkman. "Well, we should probably get started on a 2nd printing right now, shouldn't we? Oh, the cover's done? Wow. That looks cool. Well, when does the press release go out? Oh."

CORPSE KNIGHT #1 (OF 6) 3RD PTG (MR)

(W) Michael Chaves (A) Matthew Roberts, Rico Renzi (CA) Chris Mooneyham

(W) Michael Chaves (A) Matthew Roberts, Rico Renzi (CA) Chris Mooneyham CORPSE KNIGHT #2 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) Michael Chaves (A/CA) Matthew Roberts, Rico Renzi

(W) Michael Chaves (A/CA) Matthew Roberts, Rico Renzi ODIN #1 (OF 9) 2ND PTG (MR)

(W) James Tynion IV, Marguerite Bennett (A) Letizia Cadonici, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Alex Eckman-Lawn

"I'm so happy and grateful y'all are so hungry for blood," said Bennett. "I've brought buckets." Tynion added: "Odin is one of the most brutal works I've ever been a part of, and I'm thrilled that it's found an audience as ravenous to read this story as we've been to tell it." "Thank you all for your enthusiasm," said Cadonici. "I'm so happy that you're enjoying this crazy journey with us!"

And for previously Printwatched titles without covers,

DESTINATION KILL #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG

(W/A/CA) Joe Palmer

(W/A/CA) Joe Palmer DORC #3 3RD PTG (CA) Brett Bean

1st of July 2026

BRZRKR: Light Draws Breath #1 2nd Printing

(W) Keanu Reeves, Season Butler, and China Miéville (A) Alessio Avallone

RADIANT BLACK #42 2ND PTG

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A/CA) Marcelo Costa

"It's really exciting when you get to an issue that's been years in the making and that's definitely the case for Radiant Black #42," said Higgins. "This ending has been one that we've been building to since the Catalyst War and we're so excited about what it means for the book going forward. We can't wait for everyone to experience it."

SKINBREAKER TREASURY EDITION #8 2ND PTG

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) David Finch, Annalisa Leoni

SKINBREAKER #4 2ND PTG

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) David Finch, Annalisa Leoni

FIREBORN #2 2ND PTG

(W) Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas (A) Patrick Mulholland (CA) Briane Andan

(W) Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas (A) Patrick Mulholland (CA) Briane Andan LOST FANTASY #10 2ND PTG

(W) Curt Pires (A) Luca Casalanguida (CA) Chris Johnson

8th of July

MASK #1 2ND PTG CVR A JASON HOWARD

(W) Dan Watters (A) Pye Parr, Pierluigi Casolino (CA) Jason Howard

(W) Dan Watters (A) Pye Parr, Pierluigi Casolino (CA) Jason Howard MASK #1 2ND PTG CVR B PYE PARR WRAPAROUND VAR

(W) Dan Watters (A) Pye Parr, Pierluigi Casolino (CA) Pye Parr

"Incredible news. Thanks so much to everyone who's preordered and talked about the book for this unimaginable sellout." said writer Dan Watters. "Welcome to the M.A.S.K. network, one and all!" "I assume V.E.N.O.M.'s latest evil scheme must be to hoover up every issue of M.A.S.K. #1 they can find to appease ancient aliens buried in the desert and retrieve the Staff of Gold – giving Miles Mayhem power over life and death!" Exclaimed Artist Pye Parr. "Only this isn't the M.A.S.K. cartoon, its real life, and actual humans have hoovered up our comic instead! Unbelievable. We are over the moon about this, huge thanks to everyone who bought a copy!"

15th July 2026

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (2026) #1 2nd Print

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Andrew Lee Griffith

22nd July 2026

GUN HONEY DOUBLES DOWN #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG VIRGIN CARDSTOCK (MR)

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