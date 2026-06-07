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Avatar Issues, Ghostbusters & The Vampire Lestat: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: Dead City, The Vampire Lestat, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Ghostbusters, Buffy, Heated Rivalry, and more!

Article Summary Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 spotlights Toph in a new behind-the-scenes look as anticipation builds.

Avatar drama heats up as a Korra voice actor blasts Paramount, adding fresh debate over the franchise’s future.

The Vampire Lestat teases Lestat introducing his band, while TWD: Dead City opens the bar for a new sneak peek.

Ghostbusters: Night Shift joins updates on Buffy, Among Us, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, and Heated Rivalry.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Svengoolie, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Vampire Lestat, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Ghostbusters: Night Shift, Buffy: Alyson Hannigan & Anthony Head, Nickelodeon & Cartoon Network, Heated Rivalry, Among Us, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 7th, 2026:

SNL Separation Anxiety: SNL UK Critics, Thompson, "The Rundown" & More

Svengoolie Unleashes "Curse of the Demon" TONIGHT on MeTV: Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 Sneak Peek: The Bar's Open!

The Vampire Lestat Sneak Peek: Lestat Intros The Band to His Fans

Avatar: The Last Airbender S02 Behind-the-Scenes Look Introduces Toph

Avatar, "Korra" Voice Actor Torches "Evil" Paramount as Bad for ATLA

Ghostbusters Animated Series Will Be Working the "Night Shift" in 2027

Buffy Star Alyson Hannigan Honors Anthony Head in Touching Post

Pluribus EP: Writers "About Midway Through Season 2, Breaking It"

Paramount Would Consider Selling Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network: Report

Heated Rivalry Producers: Season 2 "Coming Together Really Well"

WWE SmackDown Review: An Electrifying Bologna Sandwich in Italy

"Buffy" Star Anthony Head, Among Us, MOTU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Boys: Karen Fukuhara's Proud of Kimiko's "GOT/Arya Stark" Moment

Among Us Creator on All-Star Ensemble Cast, "Regular Show" & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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