Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Drops New Season Trailer, "After Dark" Premiere

There's a lot to unpack in a new season trailer for AMC's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat.

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat drops a new season trailer, teasing answers after a premiere packed with brutal twists and mysteries.

AMC also launched The Vampire Lestat: After Dark, with Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Rolin Jones breaking down "Detroit."

The new trailer hints at fallout from Armand and Louie’s mysterious injuries, signaling some major revelations are still to come.

This season sends The Vampire Lestat on a rock tour as fame, power, and the Great Conversion reshape vampires and humans.

To say that the season premiere of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat raised a whole lot of questions would be righteous understatement. Once you set the stage with Armand (Zaman) missing an eye and Louie (Anderson) seemingly missing a leg, you know some serious s**t went down. It's not like it's easy for a vampire to lose a body part like that. But with those questions will (hopefully) come answers, and we're getting some clues to those answers in two very big ways.

First up, we have a "This Season" trailer that was screened after the premiere, available below. In addition, AMC Global Media released the first official episode of The Vampire Lestat: After Dark, which we have waiting for you above. Reid, Anderson, Jones, Mark Johnson, and Craig Zisk join host Lizzie Bassett to offer a deep dive into S03E01: "Detroit."

Much to unpack. And we've only just begun. Watch new episodes of #TheVampireLestat Sundays on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/OwHXtflCXc — The Vampire Lestat (@AMCsAnneRice) June 8, 2026

In the upcoming rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!