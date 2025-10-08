Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V Showrunner on S02E06 Setting Up "The Boys"; Season 3 Chances

Gen V Showrunner Michelle Fazekas discusses S02E06: "Cooking Lessons" connecting with "The Boys" and the chances of a third season.

With the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys hitting in 2026, we knew that the second season of Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V would be pulling double duty of having to set up what's still to come while maintaining its own identity. With only two episodes to go, Fazekas and the team have been doing an amazing job of making that happen. That brings us to this week's episode, with S02E06: "Cooking Lessons" (directed by Catriona McKenzie and written by Chelsea Grate) dropping a whole lot of interesting intel. With that in mind, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer because we're sharing some of what we learned (though we're keeping specifics to a minimum). In addition, Fazekas discusses the connections the episode has with both the show and the possibility of Gen V Season 3 becoming a reality.

Without going into specific details, a whole lot happened that will have profound implications for both series moving forward. We learn that Marie's (Jaz Sinclair) sister, Annabeth (Keeya King), has pre-cognitive powers, and we get a very surprising (and well-timed) appearance from Zoe Neuman (Olivia Morandin) and Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito). Yup, they're together after the death of Victoria Neuman during The Boys Season 4 finale, living out their days in a billionaire bunker. That's where Edgar fills in some of the blanks, including how Marie and Homelander (Antony Starr) are the only two Odessa subjects to survive. Edgar sees an opportunity to use Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) to bring Homelander down and return Vought to his control, as Cipher (Hamish Linklater) lays out his "survival of the fittest" master plan for the supes population.

Speaking with Variety, Fazekas addressed if the second season of the spinoff season has now become required viewing heading into the final season of the main series. "I'm not the person to ask about the next season of 'The Boys,' because I really don't know, but I doubt it. The way that I think of it and the way that Eric Kripke also thinks of it is, if you watch both shows, you will get the story on a different level than people who only watch one or the other. But we make sure you can still enjoy it and still understand the story, having not seen one. Even if I've never seen 'The Boys' before, the way they talk about Homelander, I get who Homelander is, whether or not I've seen. So, will you get more out of watching this and then watching 'The Boys'? Maybe, but it won't be so entwined that it won't be understandable.

As for what the remaining episodes could mean for the future of the franchise, Fazekas noted that while the goal was to feed into the final season of The Boys, that didn't mean that a third season of Gen V couldn't become a reality. "I think there is any number of ways you could do a third season. Our task here was launching into 'The Boys,' which doesn't really mean that there wouldn't be another season of 'Gen V.' That's what's great about a college show —everyone's always going to college! But our task was launch us into the new season of 'The Boys,'" Fazekas added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!