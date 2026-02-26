Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Our S02E11 "A New Hobby…" Preview

CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns tonight! Here's our preview for Season 2 Ep. 11: "A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job."

CBS is back this week in a very big way, with a ton of shows either returning or debuting – and that includes Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. We've got an updated look at S02E11: "A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job" (an overview, images, sneak peeks, and more), as Jim (Will Sasso) tries to find a hobby to fill his retirement time before he drives everyone crazy. In addition, we have a look at what's ahead for March with official overviews and images for March 5th's S02E12: "The G Word and a Blaspheming Bimbo" and S02E13: "A Big Birthday and Tequila Shots."

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E11 – S02E13 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 11: "A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job" – Audrey and Mandy urge Jim to find a new hobby now that he's retired and driving them crazy. Story by Steven Molaro & Jim Reynolds, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Nadiya Chettiar. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 12: "The G Word and a Blaspheming Bimbo" – Mandy makes a controversial remark on live TV that puts her job, Georgie's business, and the family's reputation at risk. Story by Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 13: "A New Hobby, a Pervert and a Part-Time Job" – Mandy struggles to celebrate Georgie's 21st birthday after hitting a rough patch in her career. Story by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

