Ghosts S05E02: "Viking Wedding" Images: City Friends Call on Sam & Jay

City friends, big speeches, and customer service revenge: here's the overview and image gallery for CBS's Ghosts S05E02: "Viking Wedding."

Article Summary CBS's Ghosts S05E02 "Viking Wedding" puts Sam and Jay in the spotlight with city friends to impress.

Thor struggles with a big speech as a misplaced bookcase threatens his plans.

Isaac looks to unite the other ghosts to tackle a customer service problem.

Season 5 premieres October 16th, continuing the show's mix of heart, humor, and supernatural chaos.

With less than two weeks to go until Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts returns for its fifth season, we're getting some insights into what we can expect after S05E01: "Soul Custody" hits our screens on October 16th. For this go-around, we have an official overview and image gallery for S05E02: "Viking Wedding," with Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar) looking to make a good impression on some city friends, Thor (Devan Chandler Long) stressing an important speech, and Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) looking to take on… customer service!

Ghosts Season 5 Ep. 1: "Soul Custody" & Ep. 2: "Viking Wedding" Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 1: "Soul Custody" – Sam, Jay, and the ghosts attempt to extricate Jay from his deal with Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh), the devil. Also, Isaac helps Patience (Mary Holland) through a crisis of confidence, and Pete and Alberta navigate the fallout from their kiss. Written by John Blickstead and Trey Kolmer, and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 2: "Viking Wedding" – Sam and Jay try to impress their trendy city friends while a misplaced bookcase threatens Thor's ability to deliver an important speech. Also, Isaac rallies the ghosts to help the couple navigate a tough customer service ordeal. Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

