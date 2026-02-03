Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: harlan coben

Harlan Coben's Final Twist: Our Episode 5 "Shot in the Dark" Preview

Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS and author Harlan Coben's Harlan Coben's Final Twist: S01E05: "Shot in the Dark."

The episode investigates Ben Oxley's mysterious murder while his wife slept beside him.

Features sneak peeks, an episode overview, and more from the gripping true crime series.

Harlan Coben brings his signature twists to TV, exploring secrets, lies, and shocking truths.

We're back with our weekly look at what's ahead with CBS and the New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben's true crime series, Harlan Coben's Final Twist. Tonight, S01E05: "Shot in the Dark" looks at the questions surrounding the death of 36-year-old Ben Oxley. We've got a look at the detailed episode overview, image gallery, four sneak peeks, and more below.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Episode 5 "Shot in the Dark" Preview

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Episode 5: "Shot in the Dark" – At dawn, Melissa Oxley wakes up for work and finds herself in a nightmare: her husband, 36-year-old Ben Oxley – a native Hawaiian and accomplished water sports athlete – has been shot in the head while sleeping beside her. Melissa claims she never heard the gunshot. How could she not have heard the murder that happened inches away? Investigators found Melissa's teenage brother, Craig, and Ben's six-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, Alyssa, sound asleep. Investigators find a case built on silence, suspicion, and a truth still buried.

CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist brings the world's best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (Fool Me Once, Safe, The Innocent), Harlan Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

The series is produced by Harlan Coben and Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions with All Rise Films' Jeff Zimbalist serving as executive producer and showrunner, Stu Schreiberg serving as executive producer for Triage Entertainment, and Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serving as executive producers for See It Now Studios. Jess Philipps also serves as executive producer.

