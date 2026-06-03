Posted in: Movies, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: espn, super bowl, toy story 5

ESPN Taps Toy Story 5 for New "We're Going" Super Bowl LXI Promo

The ESPN team goes the "Toy Story 5" route to make it out to 2027's Super Bowl LXI on February 14th in a new "We're Going" promo.

Article Summary ESPN’s new “We’re Going” Super Bowl LXI promo taps Toy Story 5 for a playful Disney synergy push toward 2027’s big game.

The campaign follows February’s 24-hour “The Handoff,” keeping the Super Bowl LXI hype rolling across Disney and ESPN platforms.

Super Bowl LXI lands on Valentine’s Day 2027, with Presidents Day after it adding even more buzz around the NFL showcase.

In “Toy Story 5.5,” ESPN stars and toy versions of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and more head toward Super Bowl LXI.

Remember back in February, when we wrote about how Disney had turned the old joke about coverage of the next NFL Super Bowl starting an hour after the current one ended into a reality? "The Handoff" kicked off at 11:30 pm from SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park (the site of 2027's Super Bowl) and ran across multiple platforms… for 24 hours. Seriously. That said, we can understand why there's so much excitement about next year's game because it has a lot going for it. The game itself is taking place on February 14th – yup, Valentine's Day. Remember how much you wished that you could get the day off after the game to "freshen up"? The day after Super Bowl LXI is February 15th – yup, President's Day. Plus, we're probably looking at the big game getting even more global reach via the combo of ABC, ESPN, Disney+, Hulu, and more that "The Mouse" has at its disposal. Of course, that means a whole lot of corporate synergy over the next 8 months – like we got today between ESPN and Toy Story 5.

As part of ESPN's "We're Going" Super Bowl LXI campaign (so many jokes to be made there), a new animated spot hit social media ahead of its debut during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. In "Toy Story 5.5," Super Bowl LXI broadcast teammates Laura Rutledge and Marcus Spears reveal that our toy action figures won't be heading out to the big game because they're needed to "hold down the fort." Let's just say that the toys have other ideas. We won't spoil what happens, but you can look forward to animated versions of ESPN Super Bowl commentators Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters, along with action figures of ESPN personalities Pat McAfee, Adam Schefter, Peyton & Eli Manning, Randy Moss, and Jason Kelce – with ESPN mascot App-E also making a "Scrappy-Doo"-like cameo appearance.

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