Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 9 Ep. 3 Preview: Rick Sanchez, Man of The People

Rick's got to do a better job of making friends. Here's a look at the next episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, S09E03: "Rick Fu Hustle."

Article Summary Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 3, "Rick Fu Hustle," teases chaos at Trader Joe's before Rick and Morty reach Boob World.

The new Rick and Morty preview hints Jerry is stuck handling the Smiths' pool after a shady cleaner turns it septic.

Season 9 keeps the Smith family pool subplot alive, adding another weird running gag to Adult Swim's Rick and Morty.

Evil Morty may be gone for now, but Rick and Morty suggests his humiliation and Time Cops prison make him deadlier.

After strapping us into an emotional rollercoaster that tore through the first two episodes, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9 returns this weekend with S09E03: "Rick Fu Hustle." Here's a look at the logline: "You haven't lived till you've chested up at Trader Joe's, broh." Right off the bat, we're loving how the Smiths' new pool has become this running storyline. I'm not sure where it's going, but I'm oddly fascinated by it. While Jerry's left to deal with a pool that's become a septic tank, courtesy of a back alley pool cleaner, Rick and Morty finally make their way to Boob World – if they only didn't stop at Trader Joe's…

Rick and Morty: Why Evil Morty's More Dangerous Than Ever Before

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9 wasted little time bringing back Evil Morty – and in a very big way. It seems that Evil Morty has been blackmailing Rick into going on missions with him between seasons, threatening to kill the Smiths across the multiverse with the Omega Device if he refuses. But by the time the end credits rolled on S09E01: "There's Something About Morty," we learned that Rick was using the missions as a ploy to destroy the Omega Device across all universes. Rick's plan succeeded so well that it brought an onslaught from Evil Morty in retaliation, some hard personal truths, the Smiths kicking the crap out of our big bad, and the Time Cops showing up to arrest Evil Morty. But is that really it for the eyepatch-sporting villain?

No. In fact, despite some fans on social media complaining about what went down with him over the course of the season opener, I think it makes Evil Morty deadlier than ever. He always thought of himself as a different Morty, but that lack of self-awareness was what let Rick play him. Even if he had to blackmail him to do it, Evil Morty turned out to be just another Morty who likes going on adventures with Rick. At least he was. I think it all went away the moment Rick and Morty not only exposed it but also humiliated him for it. As for any kind of sense of family, that was pretty much wiped clean once the Smiths started putting the boots to him. The Evil Morty that was taken away by the Time Cops wasn't the same one who began the episode – and that should be a serious concern. That dude's mission now is to hurt all of them. On top of that, he's being held in a Time Cops prison – basically, he's being kept alive in the middle of a place that would give him access to more time travel power – on top of whatever he and Rick discussed during their time together. Just look at what he did to the Citadel.

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