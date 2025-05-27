Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harry potter

Harry Potter Series: Meet Harry, Hermione Granger & Ron Weasley

HBO's Harry Potter series has cast Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout as Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron, respectively.

HBO and showrunner/EP Francesca Gardiner and director/EP Mark Mylod's upcoming series adaptation of J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" novels has officially found its main trio. Earlier today, the news went out that newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout have been cast as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively. "After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there," Gardiner and Mylod shared in a statement when the news was first released.

The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become (from the initial statement that was released when the series news first dropped) "a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic detail, much-loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Joining them are Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, Gangs of London) as Prof. Severus Snape John Lithgow (Conclave, The Crown) as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer (Tumbleweeds, The White Queen) as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon (Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt, Rupert Goold's Patriots) as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse (The Fast Show, Harry & Paul) as Argus Filch. The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

