Helstrom: Hulu Series Releases First Teaser; Sets October Premiere

Hulu and Marvel Studios' Helstrom brought the cast and creative behind the live-action series to a virtual panel at Comic-Con@Home on Friday, and they brought some devilish treats for viewers. The Hulu Original series follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. Focusing on their complicated dynamic, the brother/sister pair track down the worst of humanity, each with their own attitude and skills. Austen and Lemmon joined moderator Laura Prudom (IGN), showrunner Paul Zbyszewski and cast members Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Alain Uy.

Now, we're getting a look at the first teaser trailer for the series, set to premiere on October 16, only on Hulu. And when you get a chance, go back and watch the video from the Comic-Con@Home panel for an amazing opening message that addresses today's social issues:

Executive produced by series showrunner Paul Zbyszewski, Jeph Loeb, and Karim Zreik, Marvel's Helstrom stars Tom Austen (Grantchester, The Royals) as Daimon Helstrom, Sydney Lemmon (Fear of The Walking Dead) as Ana Helstrom, Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland, The Meyerowitz Stories) as Victoria Helstrom, Robert Wisdom (Ballers, Watchmen) as Caretaker, June Carryl (Mindhunter, Dead Women Walking) as Dr. Louise Hastings, Ariana Guerra (Raising Dion, Insatiable) as Gabriella Rosetti, Alain Uy (The Passage, Paper Tigers) as Chris Yen, Daniel Cudmore (X-Men and Twilight franchises) as Keith Spivey, and David Meunier (Justified) as Finn Miller. Here's a look at the updated character breakdowns for the upcoming series:

Austen's Daimon Helstrom is a professor of ethics who moonlights as an exorcist. Daimon has no illusions about saving a world he has no patience for; he just hopes he can help a few of the people closest to him. In his battle against a hidden world, Daimon is determined to root out demons as they arise, and will not stop until they're vanquished. Lemmon's Ana Helstrom runs a successful auction house and suffers no fools, but her true interest lies in hunting down those who hurt others. Traumatized by her father as a child, Ana is driven to rid the world of those like him, even as she secretly worries her father will return.

Marvel's Victoria Helstrom is plagued by demons both real and imagined. Victoria has been institutionalized for twenty years. While she struggles to be herself, she hopes to repair her relationship with her children. Wisdom's Caretaker is a guardian of knowledge of the occult. He uses his knowledge and his relationship with Ana to help keep demonic forces at bay. Carryl's Dr. Louise Hastings is a psychologist with a strong faith but an open mind. Hastings is head of the psychiatric hospital where Victoria is being monitored. She has watched over the Helstrom family for years, caring for them as best she can.

Guerra's Gabriella Rosetti is a woman balancing logic and faith. Gabriella arrives from the Vatican to help Daimon and Hastings uncover cases of demonic possession. She wants to save everyone she can, including Daimon. Uy's Chris Yen is Ana's business partner and her closest friend — some would say, surrogate brother. He carries out the bulk of the auction house's responsibilities and assists Ana with whatever she needs. Cudmore's Keith Spivey is a nurse at St. Teresa's. With the hospital serving as the institutional home for their mother Victoria for the past 20 years, Spivey's profession has him crossing paths with Daimon and Ana. Meunier's Finn Miller is part of a secret organization that handles work that's not for the faint of heart.