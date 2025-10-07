Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential Season 2: Here's Our S02E04: "Behind the Music" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, S02E04: "Behind the Music" and more!

Welcome back to our weekly preview of the second season of Showrunner Todd Harthan and ABC's Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO Max's Hacks)-starring High Potential. This week, S02E04: "Behind the Music" finds the team investigating a murder with some unexpected ties to a decades-old cold case. Meanwhile, Steve Howey's Nick Wagner enters the scene as the new captain; it will be interesting to see the reception that he gets. With that in mind, we have a sneak peek at the episode and a look at the episode's "evidence board" added to the official overview, trailer, and image gallery. In addition, we look ahead to next week's episode with the official overview and image gallery for October 14th's S02E05: "Content Warning."

High Potential Season 2 Episodes 4 & 5 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 4: "Behind the Music" – An investigation involving the murder of a local singer uncovers details that reopen a strikingly similar decades-old cold case. Later on, the team rallies around Soto after she is passed over for the captain's chair.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 5: "Content Warning" – When a social media stunt turns deadly, Morgan and Karadec head to an influencer content house to track down answers. Meanwhile, the LAPD team adjusts to Captain Nick Wagner's new role, and Ava seeks out more information on Roman's disappearance.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

