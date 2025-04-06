Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential Season 2 More Than 13 Eps; "Satisfying Answers" Coming

High Potential star/producer Kaitlin Olson, series creator/EP Drew Goddard, and showrunner/EP Todd Harthan had some Season 2 updates to share.

Fans of ABC's Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Max's Hacks)-starring series High Potential didn't have to stress playing "the waiting game" when it came to learning if the series would get a second season. Three weeks before the Season 1 finale – and following weeks of amazing same-day and delayed viewing numbers (including the title of the most-watched new series in 6 years) – the network gave the official green light. Now, a little more than two months later, fans are getting some early insights into Season 2, courtesy of the second day of Deadline's Countenders TV event. With series star and producer Olson, series creator and executive producer Drew Goddard, and showrunner/executive producer Todd Harthan checking in, we learned from Olson that the upcoming season will have "a little bit more" than 13 episodes – the first season's episode count.

Though the show's writers are still laying out the second season, Harthan did share that there will be some "progression" on the growing romance front regarding Olson's Morgan and Det. Daniel Karadec (Daniel Sunjata). But fans may have to hit the breaks a little bit if they're expecting the two to start getting serious anytime soon. "I've been known for a slow burn," Harthan added, also noting that the mystery surrounding Morgan's MIA husband, Roman, will also be addressed. "The Morgan-Karadec of it all and the Roman of it all are two massive serialized threads that run through this show. So I guarantee you this: there will be lots of satisfying answers, progression on both of those fronts this season, for sure," the showrunner shared.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

