Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: PowerWash Simulator 2, star wars

Star Wars is Coming To PowerWash Simulator 2 In a New DLC

FuturLab revealed more about a Star Wars DLC for PowerWash Simulator 2, letting fans clean iconic vehicles and locations.

Article Summary Star Wars DLC lands in PowerWash Simulator 2 on July 16, 2026, sending players to clean iconic ships and locations.

Wash the Millennium Falcon, X-Wing, AT-AT, Mos Eisley Cantina, Lars' Homestead, and more from the trilogy.

Play as new labor droid P0-W2 and relive classic Star Wars moments with themed gear and story-driven cleaning jobs.

PowerWash Simulator 2 also adds a new campaign, better soap mechanics, online co-op, split-screen, and a home base.

FuturLab has revealed more about their latest collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, as Star Wars will be coming to PowerWash Simulator 2 shortly. The new DLC pack will bring players to a galaxy far, far away, where they will be tasked with cleaning several well-known vehicles and locations. Including an X-Wing, an AT-AT, the Mos Eisley Cantina, and the Millennium Falcon. We have mroe info and the trailer here as the content will be launched on July 16, 2026.

Cleaning Things Off The Star Wars Way

Set during the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, the Star Wars Pack casts players as P0-W2, a class five labor droid, a new character created exclusively for the DLC. Equipped with a custom-built power washer and a full suite of Star Wars™-themed cleaning gear, players will journey to iconic locations, restoring the galaxy one soapy blast at a time. From clearing sand and debris at the Lars Homestead while Luke Skywalker dreams of a life beyond Tatooine, to scrubbing down the Mos Eisley Cantina in the aftermath of Han Solo's infamous encounter with Greedo, each job places players at the heart of pivotal Star Wars moments.

Players will intercept Imperial communications while cleaning Blizzard 3 following the Empire's victory on Hoth, assist in preparing Red 2 for the Rebel assault on the second Death Star, and ultimately help Lando Calrissian restore the galaxy's most iconic ship, the Millennium Falcon, after the Battle of Endor. The Star Wars Pack features six new playable jobs:

Lars' Homestead

Mos Eisley Cantina

AT-AT

Super Star Destroyer Bridge

X-Wing Fighter

The Millennium Falcon

PowerWash Simulator 2

Dust off your power washer and relax into pure feel-good fun. Blast away every last speck, smear, and splatter of filth to restore Muckingham (and beyond) to gleaming glory. With fresh locations in a whole new campaign, improved visuals, soap-erior equipment, and splashy features. Effortlessly transform soiled surroundings into clean, serene scenes, solo or with pals either online or – for the first time – in split-screen. Satisfaction is a spray away!

Craving More to Clean: The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City.

The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City. No Place Like Your Home Base: Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad.

Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad. Soap-erior Washing: Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt.

Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt. Clean in Split-Screen: Satisfaction on the double! Share campaign progression online together for the first time. In addition to online play, split-screen co-op has entered the chat. Team up and take on the dirt with twice the wash-power, from the convenience of one screen.

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