High Potential Star Kaitlin Olson Signals Season 2 Has Wrapped Filming

Series star Kaitlin Olson announced online that the second season of ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's High Potential has wrapped filming.

Think of it this way. We're now down to well less than a month until the second season of ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential returns to Tuesday nights. Though there won't be new episodes back on our screens until March 3rd, that doesn't mean there still isn't some really good news to report. We saw the rumblings on social media over the past few days, but Olson took to social media to make it official: filming has now wrapped on Season 2.

"We did it. Season 2 is wrapped. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. ♥️," read the caption to Olson's Instagram post, which also included a look at the production on wrap day:

"What's a body doing at a car dealership? 😳 #HighPotential returns with all-new episodes Tuesday, March 3 on ABC. Stream on Hulu!" read the caption to the Instagram post from earlier this week that also included a teaser:

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

