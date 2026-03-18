Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: hitman

Hitman Series From Hulu "Dead in the Water": Kolstad Offers Update

First announced in 2017, Derek Kolstad (John Wick franchise) offered an unsurprising update on where things stand with Hulu's Hitman series.

We're not going to lie. We had to jump into our personal TARDIS and head all the way back to November 2017 (which feels like it was generations ago) for this one. Because that's when Hulu first announced it was planning to bring Hitman's Agent 47 to life as a television series. Set to be produced in conjunction with Fox 21 and based on the best-selling video game from IO Interactive, the series had a pilot script written by Derek Kolstad, creator and screenwriter of the John Wick action franchise, who would also serve as an executive producer. Now that everyone's up to speed, we're jumping back to 2026, with Kolstad sharing an update on the project with The Direct that shouldn't come as a surprise, given that it's been 9 years: "It's dead in the water."

During the SXSW premiere of the film Normal, Kolstad was asked where things stood with the project after so long, given the painfully few updates. "No… It's a little bit of a dagger in the chest. Who knows nowadays, but it's dead in the water. But, man, I love that thing, because I love that game and I love that character. But the problem is, I can write a screenplay, but no one's going to go out and buy the screenplay. You've got to make the movie, you've got to make the show. But nothing's happening with that man, sadly," Kolstad shared. The series would've given the show's creators an opportunity to expand upon the video game's mythology, with Kolstad, Adrian Askarieh, and Chuck Gordon serving as executive producers, alongside Fox 21's Bert Salke, Jane Francis, Gloria Fan, and Kira Innes. Hulu's Jordan Helman was overseeing production on the project. Hollywood has made two previous attempts to bring the character to the big screen — 2007's Hitman and 2015's Hitman: Agent 47.

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