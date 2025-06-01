Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, house of the dragon

House of the Dragon: Alcock On Being Told She Needed an Acting Coach

Milly Alcock (Sirens) discussed an HBO higher-up telling her on the set of House of the Dragon that they wanted to get her an acting coach.

It was supposed to be a dream to join such a prestigious high fantasy drama franchise as Game of Thrones for Australian actress Milly Alcock when she was cast as the younger incarnation of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, one of the two leads in the prequel series House of the Dragon in 2022. While she played the role for the series' first five episodes of season one, Emma D'Arcy would take over in a time jump, playing the character's older counterpart from here on out, with Alcock making cameo appearances in two episodes of season two in dream/flashback sequences. The actress can certainly laugh about it now since moving on to the Netflix limited series Sirens, and her major role as Kara Zor-El in James Gunn's new DC starting with the upcoming Superman starring David Corenswet, and her own standalone film as the title character, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Alcock appeared on The Tonight Show to discuss her humbling day two experience on the set of the HBO series.

Milly Alcock Reflects on a "Higher Up" Telling Her She's Getting an Acting Coach on House of the Dragon

Alcock reflected on awkward visit on House of the Dragon, "On my second day on 'House of the Dragon,' one of the — I'm not gonna say who, but someone very high up — pulled me aside and was like, 'Um, we're gonna get you an acting coach,'" she told host Jimmy Fallon in her first talk show appearance. After the initial shock, Fallon tried to confirm if that really happened. "It just confirmed everything that I've kind of known to be true, [which] is that I'm not very good at my job," Alcock recalled, "You know what I mean! I was like, 'I can't do this. This is terrible. This is a big mistake.'" There was no response when Entertainment Weekly reached out to HBO for comment.

Production for season three of House of the Dragon is underway. Gunn's Superman, which also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, María Gabriela de Faría, Skyler Gisondo, Edi Gathegi, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, and Wendell Pierce, comes to theaters on July 11th. Craig Gillespie's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which also stars Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts, Jason Momoa, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Alice Hewkin, comes to theaters on June 26, 2026.

