Impact Wrestling Recap – The Rascalz Say Farewell to Impact

On Impact Wrestling this week, The Rascalz have their final match in Impact. Plus: the Knockout Tag Team title tournament begins! And: Hernandez seeks revenge on Fallah Bahh!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is the Shovel: Impact Wrestling Edition, covering the titular Impact Wrestling, the real rain that comes to wash the scum off the television airwaves left by WWE Monday Night Raw. Yes, Tuesdays are a fine night for wrestling, and this Tuesday even more so than usual because the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament kicks off tonight. In addition, we may have a serious development in the Who Shot Bravo? saga since The Deaners found a gun in the fanny pack of Johnny Swinger at Turning Point last Saturday (read our Turning Point recap here). However, it's also a bittersweet Tuesday as tonight is the last night The Rascalz will be in Impact.

As always, we watch Impact via its live Twitch Stream since we don't have access to AXS TV (ironic, isn't it?). We'll be recapping all the drama and summarizing some of the action in this two-part recap, so click the nav links below if needed and enjoy.

Impact Wrestling Recap for November 17th, 2020 Part 2

Kaleb with a K is in the ring, talking about Tenille Dashwood's social media prowess. Dashwood comes out, followed by Alisha Edwards. Havok and Neveah come out. They have a match in which Dashwood fares okay, but Edwards gets totally annihilated. While she's getting beat down, Dashwood poses for photos with Kaleb. Eventually, Dashwood gets involved, and they manage to take out Havok, and Edwards hits an X-Factor off the top rope on Neveah. But alas, Havok and Neveah hit a wheelbarrow neckbreaker to get the pin on Edwards.

Havok and Neveah defeat Tenille Dashwood and Alisha Edwards to advance in the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament.

Jordynne Grace talks on the phone with someone. It sounds like she has a partner, and that partner will be here next week. Hmm. Impact takes a commercial break.

Hernandez comes to the ring. Fallah Bahh comes out. This is the fallout from the wedding, where Fallah Bahh stole Hernandez's arm wrestling money and then blamed John E. Bravo, making Hernandez a suspect in his shooting. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan ended up stealing the money from Fallah Bahh anyway, but that's not gonna save him from this ass beating. Hernandez is particularly inspired in this match and even hits a diving shoulder tackle over the top rope. He gets the win with a splash off the top.

Hernandez defeats Fallah Bahh.

Rohit Raju brags about his accolades and complains to Scott D'Amore about Eric Young and Joe Doering. He walks off, and then TJP shows up. D'Amore says he got screwed at Bound for Glory. D'Amore strongly hints that the loophole in the stipulation that he's not allowed to challenge Rohit for the X-Division championship again is that it can't be someone "named" TJP. "What would Dusty do?"

Impact takes a commercial break. Then we see a video package about the recent Impact Tag Team Championship feud. Then Scott D'Amore hangs out with the Good Brothers backstage when Ethan Page walks up. He demands a rematch for the Impact tag team championships. The Good Brothers mock him but admit he's a good wrestler. They suggest he go through a "phenomenal" opponent to win a shot at them. They really drive home the "phenomenal" nickname. OMG! Is AJ Styles leaving WWE for Impact! He really did care about the Twitch thing after all!

Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne talk about the card for next week. The Knockouts tag title tournament continues. Rich Swann defends the Impact Championship against Ken Shamrock. And that's it! Well, I believe this show was taped in the last set of tapings, and the new tapings just happened today, so they probably didn't know what was happening at that point.

The Rascalz come out. Rich Swann comes out. He's teaming with Trey to take on Dez and Wentz to give the Rascalz a sendoff from Impact. They all do a dance in the ring before the match. Impact takes a commercial break. When it returns, they have a match—a friendly match amongst friends. There are no winners and losers here. It's a celebration of The Rascalz' stay in Impact. Swann gets the pin on Dez, and everyone breaks down into tears.

Rich Swann and Trey Miguel defeat Dez and Wentz via pinfall.

More crying after the bell. And some hugs. And even more crying. And more hugs. So, where are these guys headed now? They hang their jackets on the ropes and walk off, still crying. I looked it up, and these guys have been here since 2018. You'd think it's been twenty years the way they're carrying on.

Backstage, the hugfest continues… but it's interrupted by Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan, who assault all four men. Old Man Shamrock stands over Rich Swann. "You think this is bad? You wait until next week. When you step in the ring with me, I'm gonna tear every limb from your fricken' body!"

And that's it for Impact tonight. A solid episode that moved along a few stories with a main event dedicated to sending off The Rascalz in style, which is nice to see. Now it appears the John E. Bravo story is going to court, and we've got two surprise returns slated for next week: Jordynne Grace's partner and whoever the Good Brothers are bringing in to face Ethan Page.

But that's next week, and there's a whole lot of wrestling to recap between now and then. Tomorrow, I'll watch and recap four hours of wrestling in AEW Dynamite and NXT, so do feel free to join me for that.

