Impact Turning Point Results – Eddie Edwards vs. Daivari

Eddie Edwards takes on a returning Daivari in the first match of Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special. Who came out on top? Find out here.

Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 14th, airing exclusively on Impact Plus. The card for the show features nine matches. Rich Swann defends the Impact Championship against Sami Callihan. Su Yung defends the Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo. The North defends the Impact Championship against The Good Brothers. Rohit Raju defends the X-Division Championship against an unnamed opponent in a Defeat Rohit challenge. In addition to those title matches, Chris Sabin teams with a returning James Storm to take on XXXL. Jordynne Grace teams up with Tenille Dashwood to fight Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. Eddie Edwards faces a returning Daivari. Willie Mack takes on TNA Champion Moose. And Swoggle looks for revenge against Bryan Myers.

Eddie Edwards comes to the ring to open the show. As usual, Impact is using the same set they always do, except with different colors on the lighting at the top of the stage. Daivari heads out, and the first match of Turning points gets on its way.

There's not much story behind this one. Daivari returned during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory, and he needed a match, I guess, so here it is. For an opening match on an Impact Show, this is just about perfect, maybe with less flippy shit than you'd normally expect. Daivari punishes Edwards for most of the match's middle portion, with some long periods of rest holds as Daivari works on Eddie's shoulder.

Like all Eddie Edwards matches, we get to the part where Eddie hits a Tiger Driver, and Daivari kicks out. He tries one Boston Knee Party, which Daivari reverses into a pin, but the ref catches him putting his feet on the ropes. Edwards hits a Boston Knee Party after that to get the win.

There's some level of awkwardness to this sort of match, which would normally be in the position of getting a crowd excited for the rest of the night. But here, there's no crowd. No fake crowd noise. No wrestlers pretending to be a crowd. And on top of that, no real angle to the match. It was a decent match if formulaic, but there's not much more to say about it beyond that.

