Is WandaVision "Coming Soon" Listing Bad Sign for 2020 Premiere?

So over the past few weeks, things have been looking good for Marvel Studios and Disney+'s upcoming Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany– starring live-action series WandaVision. The streaming series released an official teaser that was righteously well-received by millions of viewers out there, with word buzzing all around that the series will hit screens this December. Then we had those merchandise releases that offered some clues about the series' reality-altering aspects and just recently, series star Teyonah Parris spoke with The Undefeated to discuss just how "badass" her role as Monica Rambeau is in the series.

So things look great, right? Then why are we feeling a bit nervous? Because it's November 9, 2020, and we haven't heard much more about a series that's expected to see the light of day starting in possibly three weeks. Then on Monday, Disney+ released the brief promo "Our Story Has Just Begun" that included both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier included- both listed as "Coming Soon." We know that Falcon has been staring down a 2021 debut for some time now, but could this be a sign that WandaVision is joining them, too? Is it possible Jon Favreau will have had Fall 2019 and 2020 all to himself with The Mandalorian, with a strong Marvel Studios presence remaining MIA until 2021? I'm sure we'll find out soon enough.

Here's a look at the promo released earlier today:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

Now here's a look back at the original teaser for the series, set to debut some time between… oh… say… tomorrow and December 31, 2021? We kid because we love, but here's hoping viewers receive a bit more clarity soon:

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.