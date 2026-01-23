Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe, The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco Hints at Penny Return in "The Big Bang Theory" Spinoff

Kaley Cuoco dropped a ten-ton hint that we might see Penny in HBO Max's "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

Article Summary Kaley Cuoco strongly hints at Penny's return in HBO Max's The Big Bang Theory spinoff.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will focus on Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Barry Kripke in a wild multiverse quest.

Chuck Lorre teases possible cameos of original Big Bang Theory cast as alternate-universe versions.

The spinoff combines classic Big Bang Theory humor with new sci-fi and multiverse twists.

No one can accuse EPs Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe of being your typical "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff. In the upcoming HBO Max series, comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) is tasked with restoring reality after he accidentally breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, triggering a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart finds himself aided in his quest by his girlfriend, Denise (Lauren Lapkus), his geologist friend, Bert (Brian Posehn), and the quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass, Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). Once "multiverse" was thrown into the mix, The Big Bang Theory fans began wondering if we would get members of the original cast appearing – possibly as alternate universe versions of themselves – a topic Lorre has already addressed (more on that below). Kaley Cuoco has made it clear in previous interviews just how much Penny meant to her personally and professionally, and how she would be open to a return to the role.

While she didn't directly confirm her appearance, Cuoco dropped a ten-ton hint during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in support of her MGM+ series Vanished that we can expect to see Penny at some point during Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. When asked if she would be interested in being a part of the spinoff, Cuoco responded, "You mean the spin-off they're doing?" But in this case, you need to watch the visual exchange between Cuoco and ET's Cassie DiLaura, because it's all about Cuoco offering "big eyes" and not denying that she's appearing.

"I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre. It was some of the best years of my life and some of the most fun I've ever had," Cuoco shared during an interview with PEOPLE from October 2024. If that sounds like she would be interested in returning to the role, you're right – and Cuoco doesn't mince words. "I would absolutely reprise that role. 100%. I love that character, and I always will," she shared.

Stuart Fails…: Will "The Big Bang Theory" Cast Return for Spinoff?

Of course, when you're a spinoff from a very popular long-running series, fans will start asking questions about who from the original cast might appear. But when your official overview name drops Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper and Johnny Galecki's Leonard Hofstadter and includes a reference to "alternate-universe versions of characters we've gotten the meet over the course of the original series' run," the questions are begging to be asked – and Lorre was kind enough to answer them (as much as possible) during an interview with TV Line in support of Netflix's Leanne Morgan-starring comedy Leanne.

Will Parsons/Sheldon and Galecki/Leonard Appear in the Series? "I cannot speak to that. That is a closely guarded piece of information that, you know… I've taken a blood oath regarding."

Will Parsons, Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch, and/or Mayim Bialik Return to Play Alt-Universe Versions of Their "Big Bang Theory" Characters?

Here's how the exchange went down:

Lorre: "Is that your hope?"

Interviewer: "It would be my hope, and I think millions of—"

Lorre: "You're going to love this show."

"I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on 'The Big Bang Theory,' would have loved, hated, and argued about," Lorre shared about the premise behind the spinoff. Penn added, "I was on a vision quest in the most remote parts of the Amazon Rainforest when a carrier pigeon arrived with a note from Chuck Lorre asking if I wanted to help make a show that the characters from 'Big Bang Theory' would watch. I couldn't resist that idea, so I packed up my yurt and hailed the next dirigible out. At the same time, Chuck sent an expedition to locate Bill Prady, who had been frozen with his shield across his chest in a block of arctic ice. The team assembled, we set out to make this insane show, which lives in a universe created by Chuck and Bill. I couldn't be more honored to be working with these amazing people."

Ryan Cartwright, Josh Brener, Tommy Walker, Rich Ting, Anthony Giangrande, and Omar Moustafa Ghonimalso are also set to star. HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe stems from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady serve as executive producers.

