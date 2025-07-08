Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: king of the hill

King of the Hill: New Disney+/Hulu Trailer Includes Season 14 Preview

A new Disney+/Hulu "Coming Soon in 2025" trailer offers some new looks at the 14th season of Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' King of the Hill.

Article Summary Disney+/Hulu teases King of the Hill Season 14 in its new 2025 "Coming Soon" trailer with fresh preview footage.

Hank and Peggy return to a changed Arlen, Texas, while Bobby pursues his culinary dreams in Dallas.

Toby Huss steps in as Dale Gribble, honoring the legacy of late voice actor Johnny Hardwick.

The creative team discusses respectfully referencing Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty in season 14.

We like how "The Mouse" thinks. Not even a week after July 4th, Disney is already looking ahead to the fall and winter. Earlier today, a Disney+/Hulu "Coming Soon in 2025" trailer was released, spotlighting a number of shows set to make their debut or return before 2026 kicks in – and that included some new looks at the 14th season of Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' beloved animated series King of the Hill. Set to hit Hulu on August 4th, the fine folks behind the series teased an official trailer drop on Monday (along with its #KOTHTrailerDrop campaign) so consider this an "appetizer" (Bobby would appreciate that joke).

For your latest look at Hulu's King of the Hill Season 14, check out the trailer below (kicking in at around the 00:20 mark):

When the season kicks off, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill, after having spent years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg. Meanwhile, Bobby is off living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph, and Chane. Here's a look back at two recent previews for Hulu's King of the Hill Season 14, followed by what else we've learned about the animated series' return:

King of the Hill Team Discuss Doing Right by Hardwick, Murphy, Petty

With Judge, Showrunner/EP Saladin K. Patterson, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss attending ATX TV Fest, Huss opened up about how it felt taking over the role of Dale Gribble, made famous by the late Johnny Hardwick (who recorded six episodes of the upcoming season before passing away in August 2023). In addition, Daniels and Patterson discussed two additional losses to the KOTH family: the late Brittany Murphy, who voiced Luanne over the course of the original series' run, and the late Tom Petty, who voiced recurring character Lucky, as well as Mud Dobber.

Toby Huss on taking over for Johnny Hardwick: "Johnny was one-of-a-kind and a wonderful fellow. I'm not trying to copy Johnny…I guess I'm trying to be Johnny. He laid down a really wonderful goofball character…he had a lot of weird heart to him, and that's a credit to Johnny. So all I'm trying to do is hold on to his Dale-ness. We love our guy Johnny, and it's so sad that he's not here." Judge also added: "Johnny Hardwick is in six episodes. He's still going to be in the show."

Greg Daniels on Brittany Murphy Bringing Something Special to Luanne: "I would also say, to give the compliment back to the actors, one person I learned so much from, who is no longer here, is Brittany Murphy, who never read it the way you thought it was going to be read. I couldn't imagine anyone else playing Luanne."

Saladin K. Patterson on Honoring Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty's Legacy & Influence: "We talked about the best way to honor them, the show, and the fans as well. I don't want to give any spoilers, but we found opportunities to let them be referenced, in a very respectful way that people are going to appreciate."

Stemming from 20th Television Animation, Judge and Daniels are creating and executive producing the series, with 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg & Howard Klein and Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis also executive producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!