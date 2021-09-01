Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Boot-Free, Shares "Happy Feet" Dance

Yup, that's right. We're back for some more video messaging fun between NBC's Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime stars Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) and Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson). Now the last time we checked in, Meloni was dropping two food-themed videos to Hargitay that took viewers onto the set and behind the scenes (and left us hungry). But this round goes to Hargitay, who has every reason to want to celebrate with the world now that she's able to get around without the boot.

Here's a look at Hargitay back on set, boot-free, and showing off her "happy feet" for Meloni and everyone else to see (and yes, there is a "happy feet" dance):

And here's a look at the most recent teaser posted for NBC's Thursday night "Law & Order" line-up returning this fall (with The Blacklist tagging along):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Law & Order Thursdays Are Returning This Fall (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LpC4-8sBtg)

Dick Wolf executive produces Law & Order: Organized Crime along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Season 1 was Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

McDermott is set to return for the second season, with Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) joining the cast. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot Stabler's mother. Lolita Davidovich (How to Get Away with Murder), Mykelti Williamson (Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.), Guillermo Diaz (Weeds, Scandal), and Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan) have also joined the cast in recurring roles. Davidovich will play Flutura Briscu, Williamson will portray Preston Webb, Diaz will play Sgt. Bill Brewster, and Mihok will portray Reggie Bogdani, though no other specific details have been released.