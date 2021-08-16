Law & Order: OC Season 2: McDermott Channels Coolio for Wheatley Vid

A "big bad" so big and so bad that he brings together Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime leads Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler to take him down (for now?), Dylan McDermott's Richard Wheatley is set to return for the second season of Organized Crime for a major storyline arc. While it's still too early to know if will be for when he stands trial for the murder of Stabler's wife or if he's still looking to run things from behind bars (or both), McDermott shared a look over the weekend that showed he still knows how to rock a suit. Now, McDermott is sharing a fun look at a Wheatley mini music video showing the bossman in full-on badass mode.

Here's a look at McDermott's video, which also has us curious if it will get a Meloni/Hargitay response (and not that we're thinking about it, is McDermott's Wheatley supposed to be Michelle Pfeiffer?):

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime for Season 1 was Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

McDermott is set to return for the second season, with Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Vinnie Jones (The Big Ugly) joining the cast. Cephas Jones' Congressman Leon Kilbride is a born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right. Jones' Albi Briscu is an Eastern European gangster who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country. Ellen Burstyn is set to reprise her award-winning role as Bernadette Stabler, Elliot Stabler's mother.

