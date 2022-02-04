Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, Batwoman, Naomi Ep Info Released

So how about the condition that The CW's Arrowverse has been left in heading into the end of this week, huh? And with all of the dangling plotlines, guess what? That's right, it's time for the shows to take a break for a few weeks but Superman & Lois and Naomi will be back on Tuesday, February 22, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman will be back on Wednesday, February 23. To help tide you over, we have a look at not just the promos for each series' respective chapter but also the recently-released episode overviews.

Here's a look at what's ahead for the Arrowverse with The CW's official promos & overviews:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow | Season 7 Episode 12 | Too Legit to Quit Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L04kNvUombk)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 12 "Too Legit to Quit": PROTOCOL – With Gideon (Amy Pemberton) hurt, the Legends only have one way to save her. Once Evil Gideon is active, she continues to try to destroy the Legends, until Gideon reminds her of a certain protocol she must follow. Trying to help, Gideon negotiates a deal to save the Legends but to get them to agree, she breaks a major rule. Meanwhile, the Legends come up with another plan that could potentially solve all their problems. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Matt Ryan, Lisseth Chavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman | Season 3 Episode 12 | We're All Mad Here Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EceGSd4Tj0)

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 12 "We're All Mad Here": WHERE IS MY MIND? – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy), and Jada (Robin Givens) come together to formulate a plan to stop Marquis (Nick Creegan), while Mary (Nicole Kang) seeks to make amends for the harm she did as Poison Ivy. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues to spiral out of control and contend with her mental demons. Also starring Camrus Johnson. Eric Dean Stanton directed the episode written by Maya Houston and Daphne Miles.

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 5 "Girl… You'll Be A Woman, Soon": THINGS TAKE A TURN ON SARAH'S (INDE NAVARETTE) BIG DAY – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarette) prepare for Sarah's quinceañera, but things don't end up going as smoothly as they had hoped. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself struggling with feelings of guilt about what happened to John Irons (Wole Parks) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries that she might have been wrong about Ally (guest star Rya Kihlstedt). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) learns that Ret. General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) is planning to train Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) goes searching for the truth about Lois. Tayler Buck also stars. The episode was directed by Diana Valentine and written by Rina Mimoun & Adam Mallinger.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Season 1 Episode 5 | Shadow Ridge Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocLubM8358Y)

Naomi Season 1 Episode 5 "Shadow Ridge": ARE WE THERE YET? – With Naomi (Kaci Walfall) still shaken by her terrifying encounter with the bounty hunter, Dee (Alexander Wraith) continues training her on controlling her thoughts and emotions and, therefore, her powers. Meanwhile, as Naomi and Nathan (Daniel Puig) rekindle their romance, the class sets off on an exciting week-long camping excursion. Also starring Cranston Johnson, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Will Meyers, and Aidan Gemme. Jason Ganzel wrote the episode directed by Stephanie Turner.