Lioness S02: Taylor Sheridan, Zoe Saldaña Series Gets Official Trailer

Returning to Paramount+ on October 27, here's the official trailer for Taylor Sheridan and Zoe Saldaña's espionage thriller Lioness Season 2.

With only a little more than a month to go until the second season of series creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan and series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña's espionage thriller hits our screens with a two-episode premiere on Sunday, October 27th, Paramount+ is passing along our best look yet at what's in store. Joining Saldaña for the new season are Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and executive producer Nicole Kidman – and you can check out all of them in action in the official trailer waiting for you above.

As the CIA's fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program. The streaming series also stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier. Now, here's a look back at the previously released image gallery for the series:

Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount+'s Lioness is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+.

