Little House on the Prairie Adapt Rounds Out Ingalls Family Cast

Alice Halsey, Luke Bracey, Crosby Fitzgerald, and Skywalker Hughes are set as the Ingalls family in Netflix's "Little House" adaptation.

Earlier today, we learned that Alice Halsey (Lessons in Chemistry) had been cast as Laura Ingalls in Netflix and Showrunner and EP Rebecca Sonnenshine's (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries, Archive 81) series adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's "Little House" books. Now, the streaming service is officially rounding out the Ingalls family – with Luke Bracey (Elvis) and Crosby Fitzgerald (Palm Royale) set as parents Charles Ingalls and Caroline Ingalls. In addition, Skywalker Hughes (Joe Pickett) has been tapped for the role of their eldest daughter, Mary Ingalls. Netflix's Little House on the Prairie is executive-produced by Sonnenshine, Joy Gorman Wettels for Joy Coalition, Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions, Dana Fox, and Susanna Fogel. Friendly's father, Ed Friendly, produced the 1974 "Little House" television film and later series that was broadcast from 1974 to 1983 on NBC. Now, here's a look at the official overviews for the family members:

The stakes are high for a kid growing up in the 19th century — mixed in with small pleasures and petty sibling disputes are true feats of survival and bravery. Laura is observant, tender, strong-willed, and hot-tempered. She is curious, optimistic, and fearless, like her father; resourceful, hardworking, and honest, like her mother. Quick to knock down anyone who is cruel or unjust, Laura loves fiercely and unapologetically and is utterly devoted to her dog, Jack. She rubs some adults the wrong way — too many hard questions, too much personality, too much energy — but to the people who matter, she's a bright light. She absorbs every detail she sees around her, collecting them for stories she will someday share with the world.

Bracey's Charles Ingalls won his wife's heart by carrying her three miles through the snow to a winter dance. He's a man who'd fit in seamlessly into the 21st century. Ruggedly handsome, charming, outgoing. A farmer and a trapper. A carpenter and an artist. A poet, a musician, a skilled storyteller. The original Girl Dad. He is an optimist, always glass half-full. But he is also a wanderer. A seeker. A man forever in search of greener pastures.

Fitzgerald's Caroline Ingalls did not marry her husband out of convenience — they fell truly madly deeply in love. It was a great romance — and it still is. She's got a playful side, a romantic side — but at the end of the day, she's the one who keeps this family on track. Like moms do. She's quiet and patient and practical — but with a core of steel. She gave up her teaching career to have a family, but that yearning for independence never quite went away. Her marriage is one of equals — something rare in the 19th century. And though her trust in her husband is tested, the strength of their love endures.

Hughes' Mary Ingalls is Laura's older sister and polar opposite. A rule follower. Quiet and studious. Always angling to be the good daughter, the obedient one, the ladylike one, the prettier one. Other parents love Mary. Unlike her sister, she is uncomfortable in the natural world: the sun is too hot, the snow is too cold. She loves pretty ribbons and reading poetry and long afternoons of sewing. In other words, Laura and Mary are oil and water. Best friends and mortal enemies. They love each other deeply and hate each other intensely. But in the end, they always have each other's backs — there is no choice but to protect each other in this wild new landscape.

