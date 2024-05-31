Posted in: Amazon Studios, Lord of The Rings, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, lord of the rings, prime video, season 2, the rings of power

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2: Boniadi Not Returning

It appears Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn) won't be appearing in the second season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

When we last checked in on the second season of Prime Video and Patrick McKay & JD Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we learned that Rory Kinnear ("James Bond" films, Penny Dreadful) had joined the cast in the role of Tom Bombadil, a mysterious figure known for his merry sense of song and underlying power who helps Frodo Baggins and the Hobbits in their quest to destroy the ring. Now, we have more casting news to pass along – confirming what many fans had been rumbling on social media about. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting from a source that Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn) will not be appearing during the upcoming season.

In a previous Instagram post, Boniadi shared that she had put the brakes on acting to focus on her activism work. "I stepped away from acting in September 2022 to focus solely on the #WomanLifeFreedom uprising in Iran and to advocate for the people of my homeland who have been risking everything for freedom. Despite my passion for acting, I knew it would take a very special project to convince me to once again split my time between my day job and my calling as an activist. 'A Mosquito in the Ear' is that project … a beautiful adventure that we can't wait to share with you," Boniadi wrote. Here's a look inside the second season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power:

Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1's epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen 'Zates' Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist), Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (Persuasion), Nicholas Woodeson (Rome), Oliver Alvin-Wilson (The Bay), Stuart Bowman (The Pact), Gavi Singh Chera (The Undeclared War), William Chubb (Vampire Academy), Kevin Eldon (Game of Thrones), Will Keen (Ridley Road), Selina Lo (Boss Level), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton), Ciarán Hinds (Rome, Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Skyfall, Spectre), and Tanya Moodie (Motherland, Sherlock) have joined the cast for the second season. In addition, Joseph Mawle has departed the streaming series ahead of its second season, with Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) taking on the role of Orcs leader, Adar.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is executive produced by showrunners Payne, McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison – along with co-executive producer & lead director Charlotte Brändström. Kate Hazell and Helen Shang also produce – with co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. Brändström will be directing four episodes, with Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time) and Louise Hooper (Flesh and Blood) each tapped to direct two episodes.

