Lucifer Seasons 1-3 Heading to TNT Beginning This Afternoon

Proving that you can't keep a good Devil down, Warner Bros. Television and DC's Lucifer is finding another life (at least the first three seasons) on TNT. Oh, and in case you were wondering how long you would have to wait to catch the Tom Ellis & Lauren German-starring series? So how does starting this afternoon sound? Like, starting in five minutes as we're writing this?

For a preview of how it all began, here's a look back at the official trailer for the first season back during its "innocent" FOX TV days, with Lucifer set to hit TNT screens THIS AFTERNOON at 3 pm ET/PT (with three episodes airing every Wednesday):

"Lucifer," is the story of the original fallen angel. Bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) abandoned his throne and retired to the city of Angels, where he meets and teams up with intriguing LAPD detective Chloe Becker (Lauren German) to take down criminals. Charming, charismatic, and devilishly handsome, Lucifer has a way of manipulating people into confessing their deepest, darkest secrets, which helps Detective Decker deliver justice.

Based upon the DC characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, Lucifer was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association with Warner Bros. Television. In addition to Ellis and German, the principal cast from the first three seasons includes Kevin Alejandro (Southland, True Blood), DB Woodside (Suits, 24), Lesley-Ann Brandt (The Librarians), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica), Aimee Garcia (The George Lopez Show), Scarlett Estevez (Daddy's Home), with Tom Welling (Smallville) and Rachael Harris (The Hangover). Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Len Wiseman, Sheri Elwood, and KristieAnne Reed are executive producers of the series, which was developed by Tom Kapinos.